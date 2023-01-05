EMass boys’ hockey: With a pair of wins, Lynnfield goalie Dan McSweeney headlines Players of the Week

Hunter Belisle, Amesbury/Whittier –– The senior forward intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and was off to the races, burying the overtime winner in a 4-3 Cape Ann League win over North Reading, his second goal and third point of the night..
Dan Daley, Franklin –– The junior forward kicked off a five-point week with a goal and an assist in a 7-1 nonleague triumph over East Greenwich (R.I.); he followed with two goals and an assist in a 6-1 Hockomock League win against North Attleborough.
Cam Fici and Shay Donahue, Belmont –– The pair of senior captains had a hand in each scoring play, as Fici recorded two goals and an assist and Donahue provided a goal and a pair of helpers in a 3-1 nonleague victory over No. 8 BC High for the No. 7 Marauders (5-1-1).
Dan McSweeney, Lynnfield –– Picking up two wins, the senior netminder stopped 23 shots in a 4-2 nonleague triumph over Gloucester before stonewalling all 31 shots he faced in a 2-0 Cape Ann League victory against Newburyport for the Pioneers (6-0-1).
Davin Nichols, Framingham –– The senior forward completed a hat trick by burying the overtime winner in a 6-5 Bay State Conference overtime victory over Walpole.
Connor O’Connell, Duxbury –– After notching a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Patriot League victory over Hanover, the senior forward potted a pair of goals in a 7-0 league win versus Pembroke for the No. 18 Dragons (5-2-2).
Logan Poulin, Nauset –– The sophomore from Truro netted a hat trick in a 7-1 nonleague win against Newton North before scoring both goals in a 2-1 Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division triumph over Sandwich.
