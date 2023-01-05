Maggie Murphy adds a pair of records to lead Westford Academy gymnastics to a win vs. Cambridge Rindge & Latin

Maggie Murphy went into Westford Academy’s gymnastics meet against Cambridge Rindge & Latin with two objectives: to win the all-around title, and to set another record in the process.
The junior did precisely that, accomplishing both goals as she soared to new heights Thursday night to lead Westford to a 136.6-124 win. In doing so, Murphy set a new school record on the bars with a 9.5, bettering the previous record (9.4) set in 2006.
Murphy also tallied 38.15 points in the all-around competition, surpassing her own event record (37.4) set two years ago. Murphy tallied a 9.45 on the vault, a 9.5 on the bars, 9.6 on the beam, and 9.6 on her floor exercise to establish Westford’s new all-around record.
Advertisement
“She’s one determined kid,” said Westford coach Stephanie Coburn. “She set it as her goal to hold every [school gymnastics] record.”
As the standard bearer in the beam (9.7, 2021), vault (9.9, 2022), bars (9.5) and all-around (38.15), Murphy has only the elusive floor record (9.7) set two years ago to complete her quest.
Central Catholic 146.7, Billerica 121.2 — Central Catholic set a new school team record of 146.7, breaking the previous mark (144.25) set in 2016. As a team, the Raiders tallied 37.45 on the vault, 36.2 on the bars, 36.45 on beam, and 36.6 on the floor exercise.