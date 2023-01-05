fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Marcus Smart fined $35,000 for inappropriate language toward an official

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Marcus Smart was restrained by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla after being ejected from Tuesday night's loss at Oklahoma City.Ian Maule/Getty

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official. The discipline was announced Thursday by Joe Dumars, executive vice president/head of basketball operations for the NBA.

The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 150-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday at Paycom Center. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had to restrain Smart to keep him from charging official Mark Lindsay.

