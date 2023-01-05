Marcus Smart fined $35,000 for inappropriate language toward an official

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official. The discipline was announced Thursday by Joe Dumars, executive vice president/head of basketball operations for the NBA.

The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 150-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday at Paycom Center. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had to restrain Smart to keep him from charging official Mark Lindsay.