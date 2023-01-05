fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs, who will waive him, per reports

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Noah Vonleh appeared in 23 games for the Celtics this season.Nick Grace/Getty

The Celtics made a minor move on Thursday, dealing Haverhill native Noah Vonleh to the Spurs, according to ESPN.

Vonleh will be waived, ESPN reports. Boston also sent cash to San Antonio in the deal.

Vonleh, 29, was set to have his deal become fully guaranteed on Saturday if he had not been traded or waived.

After getting a few opportunities early in the season, he was passed on the depth chart by Luke Kornet, and now Robert Williams’s return has reduced his value even more.

Vonleh appeared in 23 games for the Celtics this season, starting one. He’s averaging 7.4 minutes and 1.1 points per game.

Adam Himmelsbach contributed to this report.


Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

