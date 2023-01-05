Rafael Devers earned his place as a Red Sox cornerstone, right from the start

Not that his emergence was unexpected, but after an inconsistent 2018, Devers’s 2019 came with such force. It quickly began to solidify him as the cornerstone player the Red Sox always thought he would become.

The third baseman had Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts during that 2019 year, his second full season with the Red Sox. Bogaerts and Betts were already established stars, Betts a superstar, but there was something to be said about what Devers did.

It was during Rafael Devers’ age-22 season that the stars began to align.

Devers hit .311/.361/.555 (.916 OPS) with 32 homers. He registered 115 RBIs, led the American League in doubles (54), and the majors in total bases. He had improved defensively, too.

The three seasons that followed had down moments, but largely affirmed his own superstar status. Betts was not here for them, traded to the Dodgers before the 2020 season. Bogaerts departed in free agency after them, headed to the San Diego Padres for the next 11 years.

The Red Sox could not afford to lose another homegrown cornerstone, thus their inking Devers to his own 11-year contract, for $331 million.

“They have the money to pay the kid,” Bogaerts said last month. “That kid deserves it. Not saying that as a friend of his, but because of the talent he has on the field. He’s special.”

Special is a word linked to Devers ever since his 2017 debut — probably more than any Red Sox in recent memory. It’s, in part, because of his otherworldly bat speed: Manager Alex Cora always goes back to Devers’ homer off Aroldis Chapman in just the rookie’s 15th MLB game. Lefty against lefty. A 103 mile-per-hour fastball that stayed chest high and in, and ended up parked in the left-center bullpen.

It’s also his uncanny ability to hit anything, in the zone or out. Seeing him golf balls at his shoelaces into the right field bullpen isn’t a skill that can be taught.

Now, he is secured. The special talent is safe in Boston with the mission of building around him. But as the Sox look to move into 2023, what players’ early track record could be compared to Devers’ first six major league seasons?

The first is Adrian Beltré, whom Devers considers a mentor. Both Devers and Beltré debuted early — Beltré at 19, Devers at 20. It took Beltré some time to get acclimated to major league pitching, though he still hit a respectable .262/.320/.428 (.748 OPS) with 99 homers. Devers has far exceeded those numbers — .283/.342/.512 (.854 OPS) and 139 homers.

But in Beltré's seventh year, he exploded, slashing .334/.388/.629 with a 1.017 OPS and 48 homers for the 2004 Dodgers. His 9.6 bWAR more than doubled his previous career high, and there’ve only been eight better seasons in the majors since.

That’s a lofty goal for Devers, given Beltré is headed to Cooperstown as one of the elite defenders ever at third base.

“For me, he’s like the prototype offensive third basemen,” one rival American League scout said regarding Devers. “I don’t mean to detract from his defense because he’s clearly improved there, but in my time, the gold standards are guys like [Nolan] Arenado and Beltré, and he’s clearly shy of those gold standards.”

While Devers will never become those two guys defensively, the scout — who saw him as a 19-year-old in Single A in 2016 — explained Devers’ bat is an equalizer.

“His improved strength to go with the innate bat-to-ball skills that you could see when he was a teenager has made him so dangerous,” he said. “He’s the profile guy you look for in a corner bat. His bat to ball is always what stands out first to me. For a power hitter, he’s hard to get the ball by. You have to have a plan to get him out repeatedly, and you have to execute it.”

According to Stathead, Devers’ .884 OPS for his age 22-25 seasons (2019-22) is 13th among players with 1,500 plate appearances who spent 50 percent of their time at third. Hall of Famers Jim Thome and Eddie Mathews top the list, with Hall-tracking Miguel Cabrera third.

Peers Kris Bryant (.915) and Alex Bregman (.911) rank higher, but both spent time in college and came into the league with a more mature offensive approach. Gary Sheffield (.882) is 15th. Cleveland’s José Ramirez (.866) is 20th.

“Devers had a robust and competitive market when he initially signed out of the Dominican Republic,” said one AL executive. “His unique bat-to-ball prowess was consistently amazing during his international amateur viewings. Figuring out how his frame was going to mature, and if his hot corner defense would stabilize, were the biggest questions evaluators were presented with.”

He’s answered most every question so far, but Devers’ story is still being written. Sox fans should be elated it will continue with him in a Boston uniform.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.