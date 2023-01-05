Revolution acquire Dave Romney from Nashville and re-sign Nacho Gil

The Revolution shored up their back line with experience and kept a sibling pair intact Thursday.

They made two moves, buying ninth-year MLS center back Dave Romney from Nashville SC for $525,000 and re-signing midfielder Nacho Gil, the brother of Carles Gil, through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

Romney, 29, has spent the past three seasons with Nashville. He began his career with the Los Angeles Galaxy, defending for them from 2015-19. He signed to play for the Galaxy under current Revolution coach Bruce Arena.