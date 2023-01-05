Revolution acquire Dave Romney from Nashville and re-sign Nacho Gil

The Revolution shored up their back line with experience and kept a sibling pair intact Thursday.
They made two moves, buying ninth-year MLS center back Dave Romney from Nashville SC for $525,000 and re-signing midfielder Nacho Gil, the brother of Carles Gil, through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.
Romney, 29, has spent the past three seasons with Nashville. He began his career with the Los Angeles Galaxy, defending for them from 2015-19. He signed to play for the Galaxy under current Revolution coach Bruce Arena.
For his career, Romney has logged 171 appearances (155 starts) with 7 goals and 13 assists. In Nashville, he was part of a defense that accrued 309 shutout minutes in the playoffs, an expansion-team record.
Gil, a 27-year-old midfielder who completed his first MLS season after being acquired in August 2022, has made just four appearances so far for the Revolution. He started two games and registered one shot in 202 minutes.
Gil began his career with Valencia B in 2014, playing in La Liga II before joining the top-flight club and Las Palmas on loan from 2017-19. Before transferring to the Revolution, he was a regular on FC Cartagena’s squad.
