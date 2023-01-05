US men beat Sweden in overtime to finish third in world junior hockey championship

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime and the United States beat Sweden, 8-7, on Thursday to finish third and take the bronze medal in the world junior hockey championship.

Canada faced the Czech Republic in the championship game Thursday night.

Lucius ended the 3-on-3 extra period when he flipped a backhander over goalie Carl Lindbom. Cutter Gauthier had two goals and Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko and Luke Hughes also scored for the Americans, coming off a 6-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals Wednesday night.