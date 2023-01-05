Church lays Benedict to rest, if not its divisions

“Benedict, faithful friend of the Bridegroom,” Francis said in his homily, referring to Jesus’ role as husband to the church, “may your joy be complete as you hear his voice, now and forever!”

VATICAN CITY — The Roman Catholic Church on Thursday laid to rest Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in front of a fog-shrouded St. Peter’s Basilica with an extraordinary funeral presided over by his own successor, Pope Francis, a final peculiarity to end a strange era in the modern church in which two popes, one resigned and one in power, one conservative and one liberal, coexisted in the tiny confines of the Vatican.

It was Francis’ only explicit mention of Benedict, who died Saturday at 95, in a homily immediately scorned as too modest by bereft supporters who said it had failed to articulate and celebrate the legacy of a pope who had become a touchstone for conservatives in the church.

The unprecedented moment of a more reform-minded pope presiding over the final farewell of a conservative icon was the coda to a bizarre chapter in church history. The strangeness only heightened curiosity over how the funeral would unfold, and how Francis would thread a course between honoring Benedict’s request for a simple send-off and not offending the church’s conservative wing, which wanted much more for its departed standard-bearer.

Francis opted for a homily that reflected his own vision of the church, and paid respects to Benedict by repeatedly citing his predecessor’s words. Francis reflected the theologian’s core belief of putting Jesus at the center of life by meditating on how Jesus put himself in God’s hands.

Above all, close collaborators of Francis said, the homily centered on a pope’s, and Benedict’s, core role as a pastor, something Francis himself holds dear and above the old church rituals, the so-called smells and bells, adored by traditionalists.

“God’s faithful people, gathered here, now accompanies and entrusts to him the life of the one who was their pastor,” Francis said.

A close adviser to Francis, Cardinal Michael Czerny of Canada, said, “The Holy Father gave a beautiful homily reflecting on the mission of a pastor, in closest imitation of Christ.” The pope, he said, concluded “this most beautiful spiritual portrait” of a devoted pastor by applying it “wholeheartedly to his predecessor.”

“So please don’t be disappointed for the lack of a eulogy or panegyric,” Czerny said. “That’s for another time and place, not a Eucharist of Christian burial.”

Not everyone was satisfied with Francis’ approach, which Benedict’s supporters said seemed paltry in comparison to Benedict’s own homily at the funeral of John Paul II — before he was elected pope — an eloquent and full-throated ode to the life and legacy of a larger-than-life figure who ran the church for more than a quarter century.

“Benedict would have deserved the same category of funeral as John Paul II,” Michael Hesemann, a biographer and friend of Benedict’s, said as he walked into the Vatican after the service. “I’m a little bit sad that there were shortages in the ceremony itself, in the homily and so on. The homily was a little bit standard. You could have given the same homily for anybody: any cardinal, any bishop, or even the butcher next door.”

He said that while Benedict “would have been the first to have said, ‘I only want a simple funeral,’” he deserved more. But Benedict would not have been hurt, he said. “He was the most forgiving person,” Hesemann said.

In some respects, the ceremony was the last awkward situation created by Benedict, who kept the title of pope, and continued wearing his white robes, long after he retired in 2013. His resignation was the first by a pope in six centuries, a stunning act in terms of legacy and precedent, and it overshadowed the rest of Benedict’s often crisis-ridden pontificate.

But the funeral, while short on papal pageantry, was also something much more than the memorial to a prominent cardinal.

The Sistine Chapel Choir sang hymns. The smoke from incense mingled with the fog. The pages of an open book of the Gospels blew in the wind atop the simple cypress casket containing his remains.

Cardinals dressed in special red vestments for the burial of a supreme pontiff surrounded the coffin, which sat on a large and ornate carpet below the basilica steps. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, who celebrated the requiem Mass, sprinkled the coffin with holy water.

The coffin contained not just Benedict’s remains but also several objects, including commemorative medals and coins minted during his papacy, which ran from 2005 to 2013. A short text describing his pontificate was sealed inside a metal cylinder and placed with his body along with episcopal palliums, the white wool vestment worn around the neck that symbolizes a bishop’s ecclesiastical jurisdiction.

The crowd numbered in the tens of thousands, though it failed to entirely fill St. Peter’s Square, and it did not flow into the broad Via della Conciliazione as it did when Pope John Paul II, for whom Benedict served a quarter century as the church’s chief doctrinal watchdog, died in 2005. John Paul’s funeral drew so many faithful that the population of Rome essentially doubled. Heads of state or government from more than 70 countries came. Royalty and the leaders of other major religions filled the seats of honor.

For the retired pope, only two official delegations took part in the ceremony. The Italian delegation was led by President Sergio Mattarella. The delegation from Benedict’s native Germany was led by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Other countries took part in a private capacity, including the monarchs of Spain and Belgium, and the presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Hungary, Togo, and San Marino, along with the prime ministers of many other nations. President Biden, who is Catholic, did not attend but sent the ambassador to the Holy See, Joe Donnelly.