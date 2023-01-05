Mexico captures Ovidio Guzmán, son of El Chapo and alleged fentanyl trafficker

Ovidio Guzmán’s detention, long sought by Washington, was hailed by Mexican Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval as a “powerful blow” to drug cartels. But in a sign of the cartels’ strength, the arrest sparked a wave of retaliatory violence throughout Sinaloa state, with gunmen throwing up roadblocks, seizing cars from terrified residents, and firing on planes at the airport in Culiacan, the capital.

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican military on Thursday captured Ovidio Guzmán, allegedly one of the country’s top fentanyl traffickers and son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, just days before President Biden was expected to visit Mexico and press for more action to deter groups that have deluged the United States with the deadly narcotic.

The arrest in Culiacan came three years after a humiliating episode in which the Mexican army detained the younger Guzmán but then released him as Sinaloa cartel gunmen seized control of much of the city. US officials saw that concession as a worrying sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in 2018 pledging to end the “war on drugs,” was not willing to challenge powerful trafficking groups.

Analysts and former DEA officials said the Guzmán arrest appeared timed to appease Biden in advance of the summit, part of a longtime pattern in which the Mexican government nabbed major narcos before key bilateral meetings. “I think it’s absolutely intentional and performative,” said John Feeley, a former senior US diplomat in Mexico.

Mexican officials denied that. “An operation like this takes lots of planning, and we can’t choose the dates of something like this,” said Roberto Velasco, a senior Foreign Ministry official, in an interview.

Ovidio Guzmán is one of several sons of El Chapo who have allegedly assumed prominent roles in the Sinaloa cartel since their father was extradited to the United States in 2017. The crime group has long been a major exporter of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the United States, and has emerged as one of the top suppliers of fentanyl in recent years. It is believed to control much of the drug traffic across the southwest US border.

Guzmán was indicted in US federal court in Washington in 2018 on cocaine, meth, and marijuana trafficking charges. The State Department had offered up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.

Mexico has become the principal supplier of fentanyl to the US, overtaking China, a development that has alarmed American authorities. US fatalities from drug overdoses topped 107,000 in 2021, the highest ever. Two-thirds of the deaths involved fentanyl.

"Since August of last year, customs and border patrol have seized more than 20,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl," Biden said in a speech on Thursday. "It's a killer. It's a flat killer."

Biden is scheduled to arrive Monday in Mexico for a bilateral meeting with López Obrador, in which the fentanyl crisis is expected to be an important topic. Biden will then hold a summit with the Mexican and Canadian leaders Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether US intelligence played a key role in finding Guzmán, as it often has in other takedowns of alleged kingpins. Sandoval said the arrest was the culmination of a six-month reconnaissance operation.

About 900 army, national guard troops, and state police took part in the arrest effort, the outlet Reforma reported. A video circulating on social media shows a helicopter gunship opening fire on a home, the bullets streaking through the dark predawn sky.

Guzmán was detained after national guard forces stopped an armored convoy in Jesus Maria, a hamlet on the northern edge of Culiacan, military officials said. As the troops checked the vehicles, they came under fire, the officials said. They managed to identify Guzmán as one of the occupants of the vehicles.

Moments later, crime groups launched a counterattack in Culiacan, throwing up roadblocks and engaging in shootouts with authorities in 19 parts of the city, officials said. Attackers set cars and buses ablaze. Passengers on an Aeromexico flight due to leave Culiacan for Mexico City cowered in the aisles as the aircraft came under fire, according to a video shot by a passenger. None of the occupants were wounded, although a bullet lodged in the fuselage.

Eighteen people wounded in the firefights were being treated in Sinaloa hospitals, most of them security forces, the governor, Rubén Rocha, told the daily Milenio.

A reporter in Culiacan, Marcos Vizcarra, tweeted at one point that he was trapped in a hotel after gunmen stole his car. "Armed men entered the Hotel Two and they are threatening clients, ordering them to hand over their car keys," he tweeted. "There are cries and screams." He later tweeted he had arrived home safely.

The airports in Culiacan and the coastal beach town of Mazatlan, 135 miles to the south, announced Thursday that they were shutting down due to security concerns. Schools closed throughout Sinaloa, and the governor urged citizens to stay at home.

The violence was reminiscent of what occurred on Oct. 17, 2019 — “Black Thursday” — when the army and national guard tried to arrest Guzmán the first time.

US law enforcement agencies confiscated more than 45,300 pounds of fentanyl through the first 11 months of 2022, up from 5,800 pounds in 2018, according to a Washington Post analysis of government data. In November, US authorities seized 2,900 pounds at the southern border, the highest monthly total ever.