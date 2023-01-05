Putin orders brief unilateral cease-fire for his forces in Ukraine

Ukraine has accused Russia in the past of violating a humanitarian cease-fire and has expressed skepticism over Moscow’s pledges to exercise military restraint.

A senior Ukrainian official quickly dismissed the move as a “banal trick” and a “propaganda gesture,” although it remained unclear what Kyiv’s ultimate response would be and whether hostilities would actually cease along a nearly 700-mile front line.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday ordered his military to implement a 36-hour cease-fire along the front line in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas, and urged the government in Kyiv to do the same, the Kremlin said.

Putin set the cease-fire, which would be the broadest of its kind since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, to last from midday Friday until midnight Saturday, the Kremlin said. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed it had received the order.

Advertisement

Russia celebrates Orthodox holidays based on the Julian calendar, as do some Ukrainians, which is different from the Gregorian calendar used by majority-Catholic and Protestant nations.

“Given that a large number of citizens practicing Orthodoxy resides in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to announce a cease-fire and give them an opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve and the day of Christ’s birth,” the Kremlin statement said.

Analysts characterized Putin’s order as a public relations move that he can exploit regardless of Ukraine’s response. If Kyiv agrees to a cease-fire, it would give the Russia’s battered military an opportunity to regroup. If Ukraine ignores the cease-fire, Russia can claim it has the higher moral ground and further vilify Ukraine to the Russian public.

Ukrainian officials immediately cast doubt on the sincerity of Putin’s announcement, pointing out that Russia had bombarded civilians on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. “Their current ‘unilateral cease-fire’ cannot and should not be taken seriously,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter that Moscow’s troops “must leave the occupied territories — only then will it have a ‘temporary truce,’” adding, “Keep hypocrisy to yourself.”

“There is not the slightest desire to end the war,” he said.

Some Ukrainians, especially in the western part of the country, observe Christmas on Dec. 25, and on Christmas Eve Russian shelling killed at least 10 people in the recently recaptured Ukrainian city of Kherson.

In Washington, President Biden said it appeared to him that Putin was “trying to find some oxygen” with the cease-fire announcement. “I found it interesting; he was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Year’s,” Biden said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called Putin’s cease-fire announcement “cynical,” coming after Russian attacks on civilian targets. He warned that Russia might use a pause in fighting “to rest, to refit, to regroup, and ultimately to reattack.”

“We have little faith in the intentions behind this announcement,” he told reporters at a daily briefing. “I think we know better than to take anything we see or hear from Russia at face value.”

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said a temporary truce for the Orthodox holiday was welcome would not replace a “just peace in line with the UN charter and international law.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a cease-fire would do little to help Ukrainians living in fear under Russian occupation. “If Putin wanted peace, he would take his soldiers home and the war would be over,” she wrote on Twitter. “But evidently he wants to continue the war after a short break.”

Advertisement

Putin’s announcement came just hours after the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill I called for a cease-fire to allow Orthodox Christians on the front line to attend services.

It also followed Putin’s conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who has positioned himself as a mediator in the conflict and on Thursday called for a cease-fire.