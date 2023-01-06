At BSO, ringing in the new year with reimagined Beethoven

On stage, meanwhile, the orchestra has been sounding in good form, with exhibit A being the recent outstanding performances of Mahler’s Sixth Symphony. There is also some personnel news of a more hopeful variety: The BSO has narrowed its search down to five candidates for its long-vacant concertmaster position , and these players will start rotating through trial performances later this month. According to an orchestra spokesperson, two of the five are internal candidates.

These are uncertain times for symphony orchestras, those once-vaunted 19th-century organisms that emerged battered from the pandemic and are now grasping for a path through our contemporary cultural moment. You can sense that uncertainty in the backstage managerial dramas that recently surged into public view with the sudden and unexplained resignation of BSO President and CEO Gail Samuel, after less than two years on the job. Whisperers have filled in the gaps with conflicting and probably reductive narratives, placing the blame alternately on an entrenched legacy institution resistant to making the bold transformations the moment requires, or an administrator fundamentally out of tune with the vast instrument she had been brought in to realign. It seems unlikely that either perspective has a monopoly on the truth. But this turn of events as a whole underscores, if nothing else, the pressures, complexities, and sheer perilousness of the landscape orchestras today must navigate.

In another sense, however, what plays out on stage also reflects the moment’s uncertainty in a different way. Or at least that was the case on Thursday night, as Israeli conductor Omer Meir Wellber made his BSO debut with an unusual program devoted to a kind of Beethoven mash-up framed by “The Eternal Stranger,” a new monodrama for orchestra and actor by Israeli composer Ella Milch-Sherriff, receiving here its American premiere.

Conceived for the recent Beethoven anniversary year, “The Eternal Stranger” grapples with the elephant in the room: What exactly to do with Beethoven at this late date (which is a version of the larger question of what to do with classical music)? Beethoven is still for many synonymous with the art form itself. You will find no other composer’s name inscribed in the proscenium at Symphony Hall. Yet if the Enlightenment idealism enshrined in his music — all those miraculous odes to joy and equality — are to feel like anything more than a historical costume drama, the music cannot be shielded from the fact that its utopian dreams have been shipwrecked by history, by an endless stream of modern genocides, by enduring racism and social inequality. The music, Milch-Sheriff seems to say in her compellingly conceived new work, needs to be “estranged” before it can be heard again with fresh contemporary ears.

In “The Eternal Stranger,” the composer has attempted to do so by building off a dream that Beethoven once described — he saw himself wandering “as far even as Syria, as far even as India, back again, as far even as Arabia,” before ending up in Jerusalem. Milch-Sheriff’s score for actor and orchestra, with a text from a poem by Joshua Sobol inspired by the composer’s dream, presents a Beethoven-like artist on a kindred journey through lands where he is cast as other, without access to a common language, his own oceanic love for humanity declared into the void.

The contemporary refugee crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resonate between the notes of this work. Musically, Milch-Sheriff interweaves classical, Arabic, and Jewish idioms into a dreamlike mixture. On Thursday Eli Danker took on the role of the Stranger, wandering the stage, reciting Sobol’s text (at times rather hammily, with booming amplification), beating a drum he carried, and emphatically projecting his own despair. The words of Sobol’s text are not incidental to this work’s success but, rather unfortunately, the text was neither printed in the program nor projected in supertitles. That was a mistake.

Following the Milch-Sheriff, Wellber went without pause into a kind of Beethoven medley featuring the Funeral March from the “Eroica” Symphony and the Leonore Overture No. 3, in theory tracing a program from estrangement to mourning to an exuberant celebration of freedom. For this listener at least, it worked better on paper than in practice. Wellber favors a leaping, splashy, hyper-demonstrative podium style that seems to impose itself on the music from above, rather than driving the music forward from within. That said, given the solid ovation he received, this should be considered a minority opinion. The BSO certainly played out for him and rose to the occasion.

For the first half of the program, Midori was on hand with the much-loved Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. This is a piece that, with a capable soloist, is virtually guaranteed to electrify a hall, as it did again on Thursday night. The first movement had arresting moments, such as the soloist’s first entrance in which Midori projected a rare tranquillity as if savoring the calm before the impending Romantic storm. Her cadenza, too, reached via an audacious full-orchestra accelerando, was a tour de force; she emerged from it with beautifully delicate playing, as if awakening from a dream.

The challenge came again from the podium, where Wellber indulged in a ceaseless push and pull of tempos that too often broke up the concerto’s throughlines and, in the third movement, led to shaky moments of ensemble as he bolted ahead at breakneck speeds. Midori, to her credit, seemed unflappable and her technical brilliance carried the day. She thanked her cheering fans with an encore of solo Bach. A lovely slow Sarabande might have seemed made to order, but she chose instead to sign off with more ultra-fast passagework by way of the Preludio from Bach’s E-Major Partita.

Looking ahead, on stage at least, some exciting premieres are queued up for later this winter and spring, including a new Concerto for Orchestra by Steven Mackey. Behind the scenes, other dramas will clearly be playing out, with consequences that could reach years into the orchestra’s future.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Omer Meir Wellber, conductor

At Symphony Hall, Thursday night

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.