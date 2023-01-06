Upcoming first-time ‘SNL’ hosts: Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan

“Saturday Night Live” returns post-break on Jan. 21, and the first two hosts are promising. For each, it will be the first time hosting the show.
First up, on the 21st, is Aubrey Plaza. She broke through on “Parks and Recreation” as April Ludgate, but she gained even more fans recently with her fantastic turn in the second season of Mike White’s “The White Lotus.” That mischievous, slightly sadistic gleam in her eye is irresistible. Her musical guest on “SNL” will be Sam Smith.
Then, on Jan. 28, Michael B. Jordan will host. He’s known to many for his work in the “Creed” and “Black Panther” franchises, and others remember him from his work on two TV favorites, “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.” His musical guest on “SNL” will be Lil Baby.
