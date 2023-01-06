Blind date: ‘He did immediately ask how old I was and commented that I look young’

CHRIS C.: 29 / Instructional designer

HIS INTERESTS: Water sports, snowmobiling, and the casino

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He loves road trips and trying new places

6:30 P.M. FIVE HORSES TAVERN, SOMERVILLE

ON A ROLL

Danny My roommate’s sister had done Cupid a few years ago and told us about it. I thought, why not? Dating is rough these days.

Chris My best friend recommended signing up. I thought about breaking from the dating apps’ monotony and never-ending messages.

Danny I was anxious! However, my roomie and I blasted Kygo’s “Higher Love” prior to the date, so that put me in the right head space. I will admit I took two shots of tequila to ease the soul.

Chris I searched on Google “How to prepare for a blind date.” I was nervous, but after some music, I was able to relax. I was there early because I prefer to sit somewhere where I can see who comes in or out. Dan arrived a few minutes later.

Danny I did a scan of the tables and saw someone sitting alone, so I took a guess and went over. Chris stood up and shook my hand and I noticed he had a nice quarter zip on.

Chris It’s a kid! That was the first thought that crossed my mind. Dan has a young appearance. He also was well-groomed and nicely dressed.

DOUBLING DOWN

Danny He did immediately ask how old I was and commented that I look young (I took it as a compliment).

Chris We talked about our ages, careers, and origins. We talked about where we went to college and our hometowns. We also joked about how to pronounce them.

Danny I felt bad he made the journey from Worcester. I discovered Chris likes to travel and likes comedy.

Chris We shared our mutual love for Game of Thrones. We also discussed our travel experiences, where I talked a lot. Maybe I [overwhelmed him with talk] about my trips.

Danny I got a burger. Food was great and the service was awesome. We split a pretzel to start and the beer cheese was fire.

Chris I ordered two tacos. The food was just another restaurant with beer and drinks.

Danny I think we both shared an interest in being passionate about work and to enjoy what you do.

Chris There are a few things that we have in common, like our passion for helping others in the community and making a better world.

Danny We never had any flirty conversation or anything. We just didn’t vibe with each other on a romantic level.

Chris It was more like a friendly conversation with an old friend. He is very friendly and educated.

FOLDING

Danny After we finished dinner we decided the night was over. We paid the bill and decided to go our separate ways.

Chris We both felt it was time to go. We walked out, and it was raining. So, I shook his hand and said bye.

Danny No. There was not a physical connection between us. (PSA: If any moms have cute sons I’m super available!)

Chris No, we have different lifestyles, and I don’t see myself adding anything to his life.

POST MORTEM

Danny / B

Chris / A

