Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Jan. 9-22

At the Copley Society of Art’s New Members Show, the group will present works from its 10 new members, who specialize in a range of media, and will celebrate with an opening reception at the Newbury Street gallery from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The exhibition will run until February 11. Free admission. copleysociety.org/exhibitions/new-members-show-2023

January 12-15

Serpentine Storytelling

Visit Cambridge’s Loeb Drama Center for Zahhak: The Legend of the Serpent King. The show, which has performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., is an adaptation of the epic Persian poem Shahnameh (The Persian Book of Kings). It is part of the American Repertory Theater’s Dialogue of Civilizations program and blends Persian storytelling with physical theater and jazz music. Informational conversations will follow each performance. Free. americanrepertorytheater.org/shows-events

January 21

Nice Ice

Learn about the long history of Ice Harvesting on Jamaica Pond at this free, educational lecture at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library. Co-hosted with the Jamaica Plain Historical Society, the 1 p.m. discussion will explore the rich history of the Jamaica Pond Ice Co. In-person and on Zoom. jphs.org/events

January 21-22

Global Expo

Get a taste of adventure at the Boston Travel Show at Hynes Convention Center. The two-day conference will feature experts and vendors in the travel industry with tips and savings to help you plan future journeys. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $11, free for ages 16 and younger. travelshows.com/shows/boston

January 22

Animal Prints

Head to the Boston Nature Center for Family Winter Animal Tracking. This Mass Audubon event leads families on a hike around the sanctuary while teaching about how to look for animal tracks and signs. Recommended for kids ages 5 to 12. Tickets $10 for members, $13 for nonmembers. 10:30 a.m. Registration is required at massaudubon.org/program-catalog/boston-nature-center.

