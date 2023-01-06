Home design inspiration: Incorporating travel treasures into a cozy family room

1 Miller designed the console with a mechanism that lets the television pop up or disappear. The horizontal speaker face is wrapped in textured silk that the homeowners brought back from India.

Looking for a cozy space where their family could watch movies, listen to music, and read, Newton homeowners hired Bruce Miller to redesign the central room on the third floor of their Queen Anne Victorian. The architect opened the low ceiling and added bookshelves that follow the slope and wrap the door. Then, designer and friend Abbey Flores decorated using items the family had gathered over time from around the world. “I visited them when they lived in Nepal and we all all went to Sri Lanka together, which provided tons of inspiration,” Flores says.

2 The walls and millwork, painted Baby Fawn and Briarwood by Benjamin Moore, provide a warm, neutral background for the art, textiles, and books. “With the high ceilings, warmth is important,” Flores says.

3 The gallery wall includes a mix of local and global pieces, along with kids’ artwork and framed poetry. “We just started putting up mementos; it was a little serendipitous,” Flores says.

4 Flores designed pillows made from a traditional, striped Tibetan apron called a pangden, paired with silk from India for gussets. “The pillows invited color,” the designer says. “The room is very layered; we threw everything on.”

5 The rattan pouf by Franco Albini keeps the center of the room airy. “You can put feet or a book on it, and it looks cool,” Flores says. The rug came from the owners’ long ago trip to Morocco.

6 The custom sectional, upholstered in a charcoal pinstripe fabric by Pindler, fits the snug space perfectly. “The whole family of five can pile on,” Flores says.

