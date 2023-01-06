I distanced myself from a negative friend. So why did I say he could move in?

I’ve had a friend for nearly 40 years whom I’ve distanced myself from because of his negativity. Recently, he called and told me his latest woes, including losing his housing. I lost my husband two years ago and my last child just moved. I promised myself I wouldn’t, but by the end of his story I heard myself say, “If you really need to, you could stay here for a while.” I’m kicking myself. I can’t live with someone who is so down all the time when I’m trying to fill my time with light and happiness. How do I get out of this? He made me feel like I’m his last hope.

Anonymous / Lexington

The only way to get out of this is to be the bad guy. You offered your friend temporary housing, and he’s making plans accordingly. If you’re going to renege on that offer, you need to tell him immediately, as in the day before yesterday. It would be decent to help him with a search for lodging, since that’s now a much more urgent problem than he had reason to believe. Even if you do, though, you will have caused your friend a lot of unnecessary trouble because of your impulsive offer. You’re the villain in this story, and you’re going to have to own that.

Alternately, you could keep your word but set forth clear terms about what “a while” means, and what your house rules/expectations are. Put it in writing, even. You haven’t lived with a non-family member for a long time; it would be helpful for both of you to be explicit about how you’re going to share the space. This does not get you out of the situation you created, but it does put some limits on it.

Whichever choice you make is yours, as are the consequences. You need to start owning that. Your friend didn’t “make you feel” anything after which you “heard yourself” speaking — you felt a certain way and decided to act on those feelings.

I’m not saying “you” and pointing and poking at you a lot because I get my kicks yelling at widows, Anonymous. I’m doing it because of the passive way you portray yourself. But the fact that you are alone now makes it even more crucial that you put yourself in the driver’s seat of your life. Perhaps in the past your husband helped you enforce boundaries with needy friends, or curb impulsive tendencies. Spouses do that kind of thing, either explicitly or implicitly. And it can be hard to learn how to do these emotional tasks for yourself, because they’re not as concrete as paying the utilities or cleaning the gutters or whatever other chores you’ve had to start doing now that you’re solo. I sympathize! Whatever you decide to do, I hope the situation with your friend can be a wake-up call.

