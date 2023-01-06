Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

The December 4 issue of the Globe Magazine, Top Places to Work, leaves out an important category of jobs in Massachusetts. The 351 communities of the Commonwealth employ thousands of people who directly serve residents. Every public servant, from the public works staff keeping our roads safe, to the budget analysts ensuring that public funds are administered fairly and legally, are working to help all of us live safer, healthier, and better lives. I count myself as truly lucky; in my work in public libraries, my sole focus is to provide excellent services to my community. I can’t think of a more purpose-driven career than supporting our neighbors through public service.

Anna Litten

director of libraries for Arlington

Out of Office

One of the prime reasons for not taking the allotted time off is that the work we missed will be there waiting for us when we return, thereby doubling our probably already-overloaded responsibilities (“It’s Your Vacation. You Should Actually Take It,” December 4). The Europeans got it right: Everyone goes on holiday at the same time.

Mary Ellen Mackin

Methuen





My company has a policy of “real PTO,” where employees are required to turn off their phones and log off and disconnect. Employees need time to rest to be 100 percent when working.

Indivisible

posted on bostonglobe.com





Meanwhile, these amazing policies cannot be enacted in hospitals and the employees continue to burn out . . . . We should be worried about the people with the most demanding jobs in the world, no back up, and never-ending work hours who are responsible for the health of our loved ones.

WashingtonMD

posted on bostonglobe.com





My husband’s company has unlimited PTO. It provides great flexibility. But without having a benchmark of how much time to take means people often take LESS vacation. The best thing to help happened a few years ago, when he was laid off and unemployed for a year and a half. He learned that he CAN be happy without depending on “success” at work, and that the world didn’t stop without him. He’s more realistic about exactly how “irreplaceable” he is and the importance of the world outside of work. So he’s more willing to take time off to travel and spend with family than he was in his younger days.

suzsen

posted on bostonglobe.com

Finding Meaning

I am a lifelong educator of 47-plus years and could not agree with “Finding a Purpose-Driven Career” (December 4) more. My sense of purpose shifted from teaching special needs students, to athletes, to leading teachers as an administrator. I am now a college professor and I continue to absolutely love coaching the next generation of teachers. I have been so blessed to have had this sense of purpose my whole career. This article captures what it can be like to truly pursue your passion.

Randy705

posted on bostonglobe.com





I am retired and work part time. I have always enjoyed my job; to be doing my job to the best of my ability, I felt that I improved the company and provided the best service for our customers. I have seen people doing the same work who hate it every day. So, maybe what we should be telling people is: If you love your work, stay and try to make it better for everyone around you. If you hate your job, plan on quitting, but first decide what you would like to do and go for it.

Lou F

posted on bostonglobe.com

Virtue or Vice?

I wanted to reach out [about] how we, as an American culture, obsess and fixate on productivity, and how others perceive how hard we work (“When Hard Work Isn’t a Virtue,” December 4). As a journalism grad student, I have been contemplating why I myself and so many of my colleagues feel inadequate in the work we produce and the effort we’ve put into it — as well as how we can impress others enough to prove we are hard workers and valuable journalists. I really admired how Charlie Tyson’s Perspective piece brought in the historical associations Boston has had with work to understand where we have come from to reach this point of work-fixation, and the loss of the sanctity of work in our missions, letting it consume our lives and identities.

Ani Freedman

Albany, New York





For many years, I would provoke my colleagues with my mantra, “Work is a four letter word” — both literally and pejoratively. I believe I was born to retire and I have enjoyed doing so ever since I could.

Ray Chambers

Laconia, New Hampshire





I am a surgeon who works 12-hour-plus days, just to get further behind on all my paperwork. In medicine, as well as most every other profession, the workforce shortage has forced the ones still willing to work hard to be pushed to the brink. It is work hard by necessity, not choice.

JayPeaker

posted on bostonglobe.com





You cannot blame this on the pandemic and the resulting workforce shortage. This is an ongoing thing.

boomerst3

posted on bostonglobe.com





For a while, “workaholism” used to be considered unhealthy—for a number of reasons. Now, it seems to have become a badge of honor. I know a number of people who work excessive hours and, for many of them, it does not change their socioeconomic status, but contributes instead to compromised health and lower quality of life.

teleguy66

posted on bostonglobe.com





A good work ethic does not mean over-clocking hours. You can take pride in your work and have a life too....

Logout

posted on bostonglobe.com

