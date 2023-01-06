Recipes: Easy, speedy takes on ground beef and flat-iron steak

Our book Cookish: Throw It Together is a fresh take on fast food at home. New combinations of familiar ingredients and quick techniques from around the world create boldly flavored meals in minutes, not hours, and with no more than six ingredients (not counting salt, pepper, water, and oil). Starting with beef, for example, we mix ground beef with allspice, cumin, and pine nuts for kofte that are delicious tucked into warm flatbread. Strips of flat-iron steak are dusted with curry powder and skewered with shallots for a 30-minute meal made under the broiler. And ground beef cooked with umami-rich tomato paste is stuffed into warmed tortillas with spinach and creamy feta for a popular Turkish street food.

We add flavor at the start and end of cooking to give these curried beef skewers extra kick. If you like, trim the ends off 2 medium shallots, then peel and halve them lengthwise; before cooking, cap each beef skewer with a shallot. Broiling will char the shallots’ outer layers and the interiors will be sweet and tender, a nice complement to the beef. Serve with fragrant basmati or jasmine rice.

¼ cup neutral oil

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1½ tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

8 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1½ teaspoons curry powder

Grated zest of 1 lime, plus lime wedges to serve

Ground black pepper

1½ pounds beef flat-iron steak or boneless short ribs, trimmed and sliced against the grain into ½-inch-thick strips

Heat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Stir together the oil, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, curry powder, lime zest, and a pinch of pepper. In a medium bowl, toss the steak with half the seasoning paste. Scrunch the meat onto metal skewers, then arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until charred on both sides, 6 to 10 minutes, flipping once. Brush the skewers with the remaining seasoning paste, then let stand for 10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

Optional garnishes

Fried shallots, or hot sauce, or chopped roasted peanuts, or Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and chopped

Beef and Pine Nut Kofte Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Beef and Pine Nut Kofte

Makes 4 servings

These Turkish-style kofte (meatballs — or, in this case, patties) get their tender texture and rich flavor from processing the beef with ground pine nuts, parsley, and spices. Moistening your hands when shaping the mixture minimizes sticking. Serve with warm flatbread, sliced onion, diced tomato, and/or cucumber, plus yogurt mixed with tahini.

½ cup pine nuts

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus chopped parsley to serve

1 large shallot, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground allspice

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 pound 80 percent lean ground beef

In a food processor, process the pine nuts, parsley, shallot, cumin, allspice, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, and 1 tablespoon of the oil until coarsely ground, about 30 seconds. Add the beef and process until finely ground, 30 to 40 seconds. Form into 12 patties, each 3 inches in diameter. In a nonstick 12-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil until shimmering. Cook six of the patties until well browned on both sides and the centers reach 160 degrees. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining oil and patties. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Beef, Spinach, and Feta Gozleme Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Beef, Spinach, and Feta Gozleme

Makes 4 servings

Gozleme is a Turkish stuffed flatbread. Made the traditional way, large, thin sheets of unbaked dough are filled then cooked on a griddle-like pan. For ease, we use flour tortillas, fill them with a simple mixture of beef, spinach, and feta, then toast them in the same skillet used to make the filling. To make this into a meal, serve a simple salad alongside.

1 pound 90 percent lean ground beef

3 tablespoons tomato paste

2½ teaspoons ground cumin

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 5-ounce container baby spinach, roughly chopped

4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (¾ cup)

4 10-inch flour tortillas

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

In a nonstick 12-inch skillet, cook the beef, tomato paste, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and ½ cup water, until the beef is no longer pink. Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until the pan is dry. Transfer to a bowl; cool for 10 minutes, then stir in the feta. Wipe out the skillet. Divide the mixture among the tortillas, spreading it over the center third; fold each like a business letter. In the skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil until shimmering. Add 2 tortillas and cook until golden on both sides, then transfer to plates. Repeat with the remaining oil and tortillas.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.