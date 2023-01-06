For sale: Condos set in buildings faced with yellow brick

CONDO FEE $351 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $84,250 in 1996

PROS This unit is on the fourth floor of a 1920 elevator building, whose columned and tan-brick facade faces the Back Bay Fens of the Emerald Necklace — and is near other Boston gems as well, from Symphony Hall to Fenway Park. Enter into the living room, which features hardwood floors and a suspended sleeping loft. Built-in glass cabinets divide the dining room at right from the galley kitchen. Left off the living room, find a linen closet and basic bath. The bedroom has a large closet and walls painted in broad stripes of soft gray. There’s storage and laundry in the basement, and the condo fee includes heat. CONS No private outdoor space.

The main living space of 70 Fenway #43, Fenway Handout image

Kelly Catallo, Realty ONE Group Cosmopolitan, 781-844-5457, realtyonegroupcosmopolitan.com

$795,000

1080 BEACON STREET UNIT 2D / BROOKLINE

The exterior of 1080 Beacon Street, Unit 2D, Brookline Ryan Maheu

SQUARE FEET 1,040

CONDO FEE $555 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $515,000 in 2013

PROS This second-floor condo, in a 1915 yellow-brick building near Coolidge Corner and Longwood, has a Green Line stop out front and the Hall’s Pond Sanctuary in back. Inside, find hardwood floors and historical details like dentil molding throughout. Enter into a spacious living room with a round window bay and a working fireplace. The updated kitchen at right features granite counters, double ovens, and a dining area. A big, private balcony off the kitchen, with stone arches and wrought-iron railings, overlooks Beacon Street. The bedroom includes built-in storage above the closet. The remodeled bath features stacked laundry and a roomy, step-in steam shower with bench. CONS No deeded parking, but rental spots are available.

The main living space inside 1080 Beacon Street, Unit 2D, Brookline. Ryan Maheu

Kevin Lehrer, Boston’s Best Realty, 617-650-2333, bostonsbestrealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.