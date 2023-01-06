82-year-old airlifted from ocean liner after medical emergency

An 82-year-old man was airlifted from an ocean liner after a medical emergency off the coast of Nantucket on Wednesday, according to the US Coast Guard.

The man had a suspected pulmonary embolism aboard Queen Mary II approximately 85 miles southeast of Nantucket. The Coast Guard was alerted shortly after 7 a.m.

Video shows the moment a Coast Guard Cape Cod aircrew approached the ship in a helicopter, hovered over the deck, and lowered a stretcher to transport the man.