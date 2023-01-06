82-year-old airlifted from ocean liner after medical emergency

An 82-year-old man was airlifted from an ocean liner after a medical emergency off the coast of Nantucket on Wednesday, according to the US Coast Guard.
The man had a suspected pulmonary embolism aboard Queen Mary II approximately 85 miles southeast of Nantucket. The Coast Guard was alerted shortly after 7 a.m.
Video shows the moment a Coast Guard Cape Cod aircrew approached the ship in a helicopter, hovered over the deck, and lowered a stretcher to transport the man.
The passenger was flown to Hanscom Air Force Base and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The Coast Guard was not able to provide updates on his condition.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.