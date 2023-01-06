fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston Police arrest man for 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 6, 2023, 1 hour ago

Boston police on Thursday arrested and charged a man with 38 counts of vandalism for damaging dozens of vehicles in East Boston.

Santos Moscoso, 47,was wanted on several warrants and faces charges of willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, police said.

Residents had demanded action after multiple vehicles were damaged on Bremen Street in the past month, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

“The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable,” Nikki Mackin told CBS Boston after her car was keyed.

Moscoso was arrested in August 2020 in connection with the vandalism of more than 30 vehicles in East Boston.

Moscoso is expected to be arraigned on the new charges in East Boston District Court, police said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

