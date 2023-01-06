Former Providence Journal editor David Ng heads to Richmond

”I’m thrilled and happy to be part of the Richmond Times-Dispatch,” Ng said in a text message on Thursday.

David Ng, who was let go as executive editor last month as part of broader layoffs made by Journal parent company Gannett, is the new managing editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

The former editor of The Providence Journal already has a new job.

Ng sent an e-mail introducing himself to the staff on Thursday, and he stopped by the office as well. He told the staff he’d be searching for apartments this weekend and hopes to move to Richmond as soon as possible.

Ng has a rich history in journalism in the northeast, working for the New York Daily News, New York Post, Newsday, and Star Ledger in New Jersey before landing in Providence in 2021.

The Times-Dispatch is owned by Lee Enterprises, an Iowa-based company that owns 77 newspapers in 26 states and is publicly traded.

Here in Providence, Lynne Sullivan was named the regional executive editor of both The Providence Journal and Newport Daily News.

