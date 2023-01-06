Man arrested for accidental shooting on MBTA bus in South Boston

A man who was wanted for questioning by MBTA Transit Police as part of its investigation into a shooting on a bus in South Boston that injured a 60-year-old woman has been arrested, officials said Friday.
But it does not appear that he intended to harm the woman, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.
“We believe the discharge was accidental and the victim was not an intended target,” Sullivan said in an e-mail.
Dason Alves , 33 of Dorchester , was arrested by Transit Police detectives for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a firearm, and other firearms offenses, the agency said on Twitter.
Police had released a photo of an unidentified man wanted for questioning in the shooting last Friday. With help from the public, Dason was identified on Saturday.
The woman was shot on an MBTA bus outside Andrew Station on Dec. 30. She was shot in the abdomen, and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said last week.
No further information was available Friday.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
