Man charged with trying to steal $6k from elderly woman in Billerica

He was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charge, court records show. Mejia’s next court date is Jan. 27.

Tony Mejia, 37, is charged with larceny by false pretenses for his alleged involvement in what are commonly known as “grandparent scam,” Billerica police said in a statement.

A Boston man was arrested Thursday for attempting to scam an elderly woman in Billerica out of $6,000, police said in a statement.

The 79-year-old Billerica resident, who police have not identified, told police she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be her grandson, “Bobby,” the statement said. The resident has no grandchildren, the statement said.

The man allegedly told the resident he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk, then provided a phone number to who he claimed was an attorney, according to the statement. He allegedly told the resident not to contact anyone else, the statement said, and that he was ashamed of what happened.

The resident then called Billerica police, the statement said, who then listened in as the resident called the phone number provided by the man posing as the grandson. On the other line, a second individual claimed the “grandson” needed $6,000 in bail money to get out of jail, then offered to send a courier to the resident’s home to pick up the money, the statement said.

Later that day, the statement said, the courier, later identified as Mejia, came to the home and accepted a manila envelope full of what appeared to be cash. Mejia attempted to drive away before he was taken into custody by Billerica police.

Police are warning residents to beware of telephone scams targeting elderly residents.

“This is a classic example of the grandparent and bail scams that have targeted at least 25 people across Eastern Massachusetts recently,” said police chief Roy Frost, according to the statement. “The resident who was targeted in this instance did exactly the right thing when she immediately called Billerica Police.”

Residents who believe they may have fallen victim to one are advised to contact the Billerica Police Department at 978-671-0900.





