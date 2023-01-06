Plan to convert two former Catholic schools into affordable housing advances in Salem

The approximately $25 million plan is set to move forward after the state in December awarded North Shore CDC financing worth about $21 million in the form of federal and state low-income housing tax credits and subsidy funds.

North Shore Community Development Coalition plans to break ground next summer on a project to convert the former St. James School on Federal Street and the former St. Mary’s School on Hawthorne Boulevard to a combined 61 apartments, 56 of them affordable.

A nonprofit is preparing to bring new affordable housing to Salem through the redevelopment of two former Catholic schools.

Advertisement

The future Residences at St. James School will consist of 32 affordable apartments for people 62 and older. Hawthorne Lofts — the former St. Mary’s School — will have 24 affordable and five market-rate apartments. Some of the loft apartments will have a preference for artists.

An aerial shot of St. Mary's School located at 13 Hawthorne Blvd., next to Immaculate Conception Church. North Shore Community Development Coalition

“With the cost of housing on the rise, we are excited to provide new housing opportunities to seniors and artists, who desperately need it,” said Mickey Northcutt, CEO of Salem-based North Shore CDC.

In addition to the recent state award, the financing package includes federal and state historic tax credits, and funding Salem provided from its Community Preservation Act revenues and the federal HOME program.

In addition to a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, the project will bring new life to two historic red-brick buildings. The four-story St. James school was built in 1906, and the three-story St. Mary’s in 1941.

“Both schools are historic gems that will be meticulously restored to National Park Service design standards,” Northcutt said.

“With high ceilings and extra large windows that provide lots of natural light, these new apartments will be a beautiful place to call home and will provide high-quality affordable housing,” said Jennifer Kolodziej, project manager for North Shore CDC.

Advertisement

St. James School, as viewed from the Federal Street entrance. North Shore Community Development Coalition

“I’m glad to see the North Shore CDC’s projects at both of these sites moving forward,” Kim Driscoll said before leaving office as mayor to become lieutenant governor. “Both will add to the availability of much-needed affordable housing in our community and represent opportunities to also preserve and enliven once-vacant buildings.

“I’m grateful for their investments in both projects and their dedication to expanding affordable housing here in Salem,” she added. Driscoll also cited “city staff, housing advocates, and current and former members of the City Council and Planning Board who worked so diligently to put in place the zoning changes necessary to allow these projects to happen, to create this new housing, and to save these signature buildings.”

The 29 apartments at Hawthorne Lofts will include eight units for those earning up to 30 percent of the area median income, which is $140,200 for a family of four; 16 for those earning up to 60 percent; and five at market rate.

The 32 apartments at the Residences at St. James for those 62 and older will include eight units for households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income and 24 for those earning up to 60 percent.

Rents will be set as the project nears construction.

St. Mary’s School closed in the 1970s, and St. James School closed in the 1980s. The two parishes merged in 2017 into the consolidated Mary Queen of Apostles.

In 2018, the Archdiocese of Boston selected North Shore CDC to redevelop the two former school buildings. The coalition in 2019 entered into a 99-year ground lease with the archdiocese for both properties.

Advertisement

“Given its residential neighborhood setting and close proximity to downtown, public transit, and being just steps away from the senior center,” said Northcutt, North Shore CDC’s CEO, “we felt the former St. James School ... was the perfect location to bring much-needed senior housing into the community.”

He added that Hawthorne Lofts is also well situated in the heart of the downtown and within walking distance of the Salem Common, the waterfront, Peabody Essex Museum, and North Shore CDC’s Punto Urban Art Museum.

The overall project is targeted for completion in early 2025.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.