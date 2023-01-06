Police to hold briefing on missing Cohasset mother of three

Ana Walshe is identified as a “missing person,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley wrote in an e-mail to the Globe Friday morning. “There is no evidence that points to any type of crime or criminal behavior. Husband, family, and friends, all cooperating with investigators.”

Walshe is the wife of Brian R. Walshe, who pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston in 2021 to scamming a South Korean buyer out of $80,000 by selling them two fake Andy Warhol paintings, according to court documents.

COHASSET - Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, never made it to Logan Airport where she was scheduled to fly to Washington, D.C., early New Year’s Day to her job as a regional manager at a high-end real estate brokerage, according to Cohasset police and social media postings.

Quigley confirmed that Ana Walshe was scheduled to fly out of Logan at 4:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, but missed the flight. “We have confirmed that she has not flown out of Logan since before the New Year,” he wrote.

He said investigators, however, have not confirmed that she took a rideshare from the home she shares with her husband and their three children to make the flight from Logan.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ana Walshe is a regional general manager for Tishman Speyer, a high-end real estate brokerage firm, and worked out of the company’s Washington, D.C., office.

Quigley is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Cohasset Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m. Friday.

This is developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.





