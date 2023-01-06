Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023: Here’s what you need to know

The first Providence Restaurant Week was in 2006 and featured 40 restaurants . After a dip during the pandemic, nearly 60 establishments will be participating this year.

From Jan. 8 through 21, restaurants in and around Providence will serve up tasty dishes, signature cocktails, and sweet deals. It’s time to support the local economy in the most delicious way possible.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants and their special offerings at goprovidence.com/rw. All menus are subject to change, but we’ve curated some highlights.

Under the radar

Many participating restaurants listed their Restaurant Week menus online, but as of Jan. 5 some were still keeping things under wraps, so we made a few calls. Here’s what we found out.

Gracie’s will offer a 5-course tasting menu for $85 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $45 per person. Courses include a crudo of Black Bass, with blood orange, fennel, black sesame, coriander, and Sicilian olive oil; sea scallops with black grapes, sunchoke, vin cotto, toasted hazelnut, and tardivo; and duck breast with braised red cabbage, sweet potato, poached apple, wild rice crispies, and cider jus. For dessert? Chocolate salted caramel tart, with feuilletine, beet compote, cocoa nib and blue cheese ice cream. 194 Washington St., Providence. 401-272-7811. Details here.

Folks at Angelo’s Civita Farnese told us you can snag a $24.99 lunch, or dinner-for-two for $49.99. Both menus are the same. First course options include fried calamari, rocket salad, pastine soup, or fried smoked mozzarella ravioli. Second course options are chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, smoked mozzarella ravioli, or buffalo chicken penne. For dessert? Either a mini cannoli, spumoni, or vanilla or coffee ice cream. 141 Atwells Ave. 401-621-8171. Details here.

Metacom Kitchen — a creative “modern American bistro” whose plates are art — offers a $35 three-course meal with options that read like a poem. Smoked carrots with pistachio tabbouleh, eggplant ranch, puffed quinoa. A duck charcuterie plate with pickled onions, blackberry mustard, and lavash cracker. Mushroom Bolognese with red wine bucatini, grana and bread crumbs. Kurobuta Pork Belly with roasted apple, jicama, sweet potato puffs and egg yolk. 322 Metacom Ave., Warren. 401-245-1193. Details here.

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant offers a $32 three-course meal with tapas, an entrée, and dessert. Tapas options include Portuguese kale soup and hummus with spicy papaya jam, among other bites. Entrees on offer include chicken with African lemon and onion sauce, flat bread pizzas, and shrimp Mozambique. 1091 Main St., Pawtucket. 401-728-0800. Details here.

Iron Works offers a two-course dinner for $29.99. Think Caesar salad, eggplant and chickpea fitters, New England clam chowder, or pulled pork tostada to start, then wood-grilled Atlantic salmon, rigatoni, bacon-infused meatloaf, or wood-grilled pork tenderloin. Add a dessert for $7. At 697 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-739-5111. Details here.

Best Bargains

Harrys’ Bar & Burger offers buy-one-get-one on bone-in 6 piece wings — maybe garlic parmesan, mango habanero, or Korean barbecue. You can also get half-priced burgers daily from 3-5 p.m. 121 North Main St., Providence. 401-228-7437.

At Ten Prime Steak & Sushi, it’s buy-one-get-one-free filet mignon on Mondays. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, you score free dessert with any steak. 55 Pine Street, Providence. 401-453-2333. Details here.

Linger over a solid three-course lunch at Providence Oyster Bar for $23.95. Rhody oysters on the half-shell to start, or New England clam chowder, wasabi and ginger calamari, or Caesar salad. Entrees include shrimp tacos with chipotle aioli, shaved lettuce and guacamole; linguini with clam sauce; grilled swordfish; or surf and turf maki roll with tempura shrimp and cucumber, topped with filet mignon, ahi tuna and avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds. For dessert: chocolate layer cake or tiramisu. 283 Atwells Ave., Providence, 401-272-8866; and 5707 Post Road, East Greenwich. 401-307-2166.

SANDWICH TIME

If you’re jonesing for a knee-buckling lunch, beeline to Ellie’s. They offer a $17.95 meal: your choice of sandwich, fries or side salad, and for dessert: bouchon or cookie. These sandwiches are no baloney: A croque monsieur has bistro ham, Gruyère cheese, cornichon, dijon, béchamel; the French Brie has fig jam, toasted hazelnuts, and tender greens on a baguette; Roasted Pork Belly comes with sharp provolone, pepper jelly, spicy mayo, and broccoli rabe on ciabatta; or, for Thanksgiving fans: harvest turkey with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, honeycrisp apple, and cranberry mayo on sourdough. 225 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-563-3333. Info here.

UNIQUE DESSERTS

As part of their $39.95 per person three-course dinner, Hemenway’s offers a banana bread pudding with spiced rum anglaise and candied walnuts; vanilla cheesecake with blackberry compote, or a flourless chocolate torte with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, and fresh raspberries. 121 South Main St., Providence. 401-351-8570.

Federal Taphouse & Kitchen offers campfire s’mores. Which just sounds so fun. 279 Atwells Ave., Providence. 401-454-8881. Details here.

At Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant, Asian ice cream flavors include green tea, ginger and coconut. You can also try fried tempura ice cream. 200 Exchange St., Providence. 401-383-5000.

At Mill’s Tavern you can get a full sundae: malted vanilla and salted caramel ice cream with espresso fudge sauce, chocolate chip cookie crumble, whipped cardamom coffee cream and fudge brownie bites. 101 North Main St., Providence. 401-272-3331

THE MOST IMPORTANT MEAL OF THE DAY

There are two spots offering breakfast, as of Jan. 6.

Nicks on Broadway offers brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($25/person) 500 Broadway, Providence. 401-421-0286.

Tumblesalts Cafe offers a $16.95 breakfast special: either Belgian waffle or French toast with side of bacon or sausage; or steak tips and eggs with toast and home-fries. Includes coffee or tea. 2207 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. 401-349-0557.

SNEAK PEAK

Mare Rooftop is featuring a preview of their spring menu, which includes polpette with mozzarella, ricotta and pomodoro sauce; a seafood risotto with calamari, lobster, mussel, octopus, shrimp, clams and garlic in extra virgin olive oil; center-cut pork chop with mushroom, broccoli rabe, and rosemary potatoes; and a delicious sounding dessert: delizie al limone — sponge cake, lemon custard, Chantilly cream. 229 Waterman St., Providence. 401-336-6273.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.