R.I. transportation projects and trends to watch in 2023

Those are some of the top issues that people involved in the state’s transportation sector pointed to for the road ahead in 2023. As a bonus, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation laid out some of its biggest projects that will progress, in some way, in 2023. Responses have been edited for length.

Rhode Island is awash in federal cash for transportation, but faces challenges in the year ahead, like hitting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and appealing a court decision shuttering truck tolls.

Liza Burkin, lead organizer, Providence Streets Coalition

One of the biggest transportation trends I’m seeing nationally right now is city councils eliminating antiquated zoning laws around off-street parking to decrease housing costs and allow developers and businesses to decide for themselves how many parking spaces to build for their residents and customers. Providence should be next –– especially with our 2024 Comprehensive Plan update on the horizon that will be the city’s blueprint for the next 10 years. Eliminating parking minimums is a proven and free way to immediately address the housing crisis, the climate crisis, and traffic congestion all at the same time.

Locally, we have got to find a way to increase funding and speed up implementation of the Transit Master Plan and Bike Mobility Plan that were adopted by the state in 2020 but have largely sat on the shelf since then.

State Senator Lou DiPalma

While a longer-term challenge, establishing a robust, ubiquitous array of electric vehicle charging stations is paramount to achieve our state, regional and national goals. Without ubiquitous EV charging stations, drivers will be limited in their travel. Until the goal is achieved, the use of EV vehicles will be constrained to short/medium length trips.

Each year, auto manufacturers are producing increasingly fuel-efficient vehicles as well as increasing production of hybrid vehicles. And, with the advent of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, significant investments have and are being made for electric vehicles, alternative fuel corridors and national electric vehicle infrastructure, to name a few.

All of these critically wanted and needed investments impact our state’s gas tax collection. The annually collected gas tax supports maintenance of our roads/bridges (RIDOT), the state’s public transportation system (RIPTA), our state’s four major bridges (RITBA) and elderly transit program (DHS). Rhode Island, just like every other state in the union, must grapple with working to support this critically important transportation funding.

Scott Avedisian, CEO of the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority

RIPTA has many exciting projects planned for 2023, including fleet electrification, Transit Master Plan implementation, and bus stop signage modernization.

Continuing its commitment to clean energy, RIPTA received a $22.37 million Federal RAISE Grant to electrify its bus service on Aquidneck Island. This project includes the purchase of approximately 25 zero-emission, battery-powered buses along with the necessary infrastructure. RIPTA will begin preliminary engineering and design on this project next year.

Furthering continuing efforts to bring clean public transit to Rhode Island, RIPTA’s R-Line, its most frequent and highest ridership route which connects Providence, Cranston, and Pawtucket, is on track to be fully electrified by Spring 2023. This work will mean that 1 in 5 RIPTA trips will be taken on a zero-emissions vehicle. In addition, construction is underway for the state’s first electric bus in-line charging station on Broad Street in Cranston, which will power Rhode Island’s first all-electric bus fleet. This project is slated for completion in Spring 2023.

A centerpiece of RIPTA’s Transit Master Plan is development of two High-Capacity Transit routes linking downtown Providence with other communities in the metro area. In 2023, with a $900,000 RAISE planning grant and other allocated funds, RIPTA will work with residents, businesses, transit riders and other stakeholders to study and select the preferred routing of the service and decide which high-capacity transit mode (light rail or bus rapid transit) will best serve Rhode Islanders.

Passengers can expect to see a fresh, new look to RIPTA bus stop signs in 2023, as the Agency takes steps to modernize and improve bus stop signage across the state.

As RIPTA makes these investments, we encourage all Rhode Islanders to consider taking a break from driving to try transit. RIPTA’s fleet emissions account for only approximately 0.1% of the State’s overall emissions. Shrinking our state’s carbon footprint will require more walking, biking, van- and carpooling — and bus riding.

Chris Maxwell, president and CEO, Rhode Island Trucking Association

Truck-only tolls will become ”old news” in 2023 once the First Circuit affirms Judge (William) Smith’s well-reasoned, thorough court decision deeming the scheme illegal and unconstitutional. Looking forward, our industry faces both an unprecedented driver shortage and very aggressive, unrealistic mandates for electrification. On the matter of the driver shortage, RITA and its (American Trucking Association) federation partners will deploy all means necessary to attract the next generation of truck drivers needed to efficiently and safely move Rhode Island and America. With regard to electrification of trucks, while we will continue to be critical stakeholders in this process, of equal importance will be our duty to add much-needed common sense to its implementation.

Patricia Raub and Amy Glidden, co-chairs, RI Transit Riders

RI Transit Riders looks forward to the opening of the Central Falls-Pawtucket Rail station in January. This commuter rail station and bus hub will help integrate interstate public transit, revitalize this urban area, and stimulate transit-oriented development of commercial and residential properties. We look forward to seeing the results of RIPTA’s rapid transit/light rail study of a transit corridor connecting Central Falls to Warwick via Providence.

We anticipate significant progress in arriving at a stable funding source for both RIDOT and RIPTA that is not dependent upon a dwindling gas tax, and provides enough funding to not only maintain, but expand RIPTA service and infrastructure.

We also expect the state to implement the Transit Master Plan, which will extend transit access to all parts of the state, and improve existing service by increasing the frequency of current bus lines. The Transit Master Plan will create more bus hubs, add more bus rapid transit, and improve connectivity within the state while also improving our connection to Boston through light rail.

John Goodman, assistant vice president, media and public relations, R.I. Airport Corporation

In 2023, Rhode Islanders can look forward to new jobs and new routes to new cities as Breeze Airways plans to establish a base of operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Serving as a base for Breeze Airways will result in up to 250 full-time Rhode Island jobs, including pilots and flight crews, as well as support staff and maintenance personnel to sustain up to a total of 20 nonstop routes in the coming years.

New Breeze routes will include direct and nonstop flights to Los Angeles starting in the spring of 2023, and at least 30 weekly flights from T.F. Green as of the summer.

As leisure and business travel continues to recover from the pandemic, the airport estimates that PVD passenger volume could well exceed 90% of pre-pandemic levels during the summer of 2023.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation projects in progress in 2023:

6/10 Interchange Project ($410 million): RIDOT is completely rebuilding the interchange, which carries about 100,000 vehicles per day, replacing deficient roads and bridges with safe, modern structures that will improve traffic flow and contribute to reduced vehicle emissions. Seven structurally deficient bridges are being replaced. RIDOT will build a total of nine bridges — two of them new — including the signature flyover bridge from Route 10 North to Route 6 West, which opened last fall. The project is on track for completion by the end of 2023, which will include finalization of all new traffic patterns and alignments for Routes 6 and 10, Westminster Street and Broadway, and the new Tobey Street/Harris Avenue bridges, westbound service road and shared use path.

Providence Viaduct Northbound ($265 million): In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct, the project will rebuild 10 additional bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. It also will correct inefficiencies, congestion and safety issues along this part of I-95. The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and the Woonasquatucket River. During 2023, demolition of the old northbound mainline highway bridge will be ongoing, and RIDOT will be building the connector-distributor road portion of the bridge. This will include dedicated lanes for on- and off-ramp traffic to merge without affecting I-95 through traffic. The current schedule calls for opening in late 2023/early 2024, which will provide immediate benefits and alleviate the chronic congestion that occurs there daily. Final completion expected in 2025.

Route 146 Project ($196 million): The project will make greatly needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, making it safer and reducing congestion, which will reduce vehicle emissions. It will replace or repair five bridges, repave 8 miles of roadway and build a flyover bridge to carry Route 146 over Sayles Hill Road — eliminating the traffic signal at Sayles Hill Road, the only traffic light on all of Route 146. This intersection averages more than 85 crashes per year and is a source of significant congestion and travel delay. In 2023, work will begin on the bridges carrying I-295 over Route 146 with lane shifts needed. Work towiden Sayles Hill Road will begin with the start of construction of the flyover bridge. Final completion is expected in 2026.

Cranston Canyon : ($85 million): RIDOT will rebuild six bridges and build one new bridge along the Route 37 corridor west of Pontiac Avenue in Cranston. RIDOT also will make a number of improvements to improve safety and reduce congestion at the interchange of Route 37 and I-295 and along I-295 itself in the section commonly known as “Cranston Canyon” because of the rocky walls along the highway. In 2023, RIDOT will begin phased construction on bridges along this segment of Route 37, including the bridges that carry Route 37 over I-295.

Henderson Bridge ($84 million): RIDOT is completely replacing this 2,000-foot bridge with a smaller footprint bridge that will serve the needs of drivers in East Providence and Providence while providing a dedicated bike path on the south side of the bridge. By reducing the structural footprint, RIDOT will decrease the percentage of structurally deficient bridge area in the state by 12 percent. The new, smaller bridge will provide better access management for future development of approximately 25 acres and will decrease the need for maintenance. By late summer/early fall 2023, RIDOT will open the new bridge to traffic for both vehicles and cyclists and pedestrians on the new bike path. Final completion expected in 2024.

Pell Bridge Ramps ($85.5 million): The Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project will rebuild the road network connecting to the Pell Bridge to make travel into Newport easy and safe. It includes a new efficient ramp system to reduce congestion, especially the backup of vehicles on the bridge from the Downtown Newport exit, and improve the connection between Newport’s North End and the downtown area. With a smaller footprint, the new design is expected to spur economic development as it frees up approximately 25 acres of land. In 2023, RIDOT will demolish the bridge over Admiral Kalbfus Road and “the road to nowhere.” By spring and summer, additional lanes and portions of the new ramp system will be open, including a new Downtown Newport exit. Final completion expected in 2024.

