Snow moves into Central Mass., system could bring burst of wet snow close to coast

Take a look at the high-resolution loop below. The dark blue represents heavy snow. These computer model radar predictions are not to be taken exactly, but the trend has been to push the rain-snow line a little closer to Boston during the day Friday which means that a coating to an inch right at the coast becomes more likely, with 1 to 3 inches just away from the water.

Temperatures to start Friday morning have been in the 30s, cold enough for snow, which has already moved into Central Massachusetts and continues to push eastward. The rain-snow line is going to get very close to Boston during the day today. In spite of the fact temperatures will be above freezing, we could even see a burst of heavy wet snow close to the coast for a short while.

Advertisement

Across parts of Worcester county, we can see anywhere from 2 to 5 in of snow before it all comes to an end later this evening.

Precipitation will fall as all snow across Worcester County today trending to a mix and then rain at the immediate coast. WeatherBELL

In these situations, we often see more snow on grassy surfaces then on the main roads. Because this is occurring during the day and there’s more traffic, that will also help keep roads wet and slushy rather than with a lot of snow cover. The exception to this would be in the higher elevations of Worcester and Middlesex counties. It doesn’t take much slush to need plowing, and I think many towns are going to end up having to call out the plows.

My snowfall map below gives a general idea of what towns will see the most snow. There are always some fluctuations in any snow event with some areas seeing more and less snow than would be expected. This can be especially true with marginal temperature events such as today’s.

Advertisement

Snow will be heaviest over Worcester County and parts of Middlesex county. Dave Epstein

All of this comes to an end by about 7 p.m. Friday evening with cloudy skies and temperatures falling to just below freezing. It won’t be a deep freeze, but it will be cold enough that there will be slippery spots Saturday morning. Then temperatures will slowly rise into the lower 40s with melting of snow.

Sunday is colder with highs in the 30s along with plenty of sunshine. It turns milder again early next week.

Sunday will be a seasonably chilly day across the region. NOAA



