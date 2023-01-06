Three Mass. fire chiefs retired this week

“All three chiefs served their communities with the utmost professionalism and dedication throughout their careers,” said James Vuona in a statement, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts.

Chiefs Mike Patterson of Burlington, Stephen Archer of Lynn, and Richard DeLorie of Wellesley are stepping down after serving for 34, 28, and 30 years, respectively.

After decades-long careers, three local Massachusetts fire chiefs are retiring this week.

Archer and DeLorie both officially retired on Wednesday.

Archer became Lynn’s first Black fire chief when he assumed the position in 2018. In 2022, he established Lynn’s Youth Fire Academy program.

“I started (as) chief five years ago, but my goal has always been to take the great tradition that I was handed and try to make some real, tangible improvements, and then, hopefully hand it off to somebody else in just a little better condition than I found it,” Archer said to The Daily Item.

DeLorie, who was recently honored by the Wellesley Select Board before his retirement, said to The Swellesly Report that some of his favorite experiences have been his involvement in the Special Olympics and the annual Thanksgiving dinner he coordinates for seniors.

Patterson’s journey to retirement has been chronicled on Burlington Police Department’s Twitter since December.

“Fire Chief Michael Patterson arriving at home in style after serving the community for the past 34 years,” said one Dec. 23 Tweet, featuring Patterson in a fire truck outside of his home.

Patterson officially retired Friday.

The three chiefs will be succeeded by Burlington Assistant Chief Andrew Connerty, Lynn Fire District Chief Daniel Sullivan, and Wellesley Assistant Chief Nathaniel Brady.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.