Watertown Boys & Girls Club is a success story

“They were super nice. I mean nice . I was younger then and had a lot more questions, but anywhere you looked, there was a staff member to help you with no judgment,” said De Oliveira, now a 12-year-old club veteran whose 8-year-old sister, Isabelly, is also a member. “I’m a very active person with big energy. I do my thing here and I’m always happy.”

WATERTOWN — Sarah De Oliveira was 7 years old when her mother, Rosangela Barreto, introduced her to the Watertown Boys & Girls Club. De Oliveira was excited by all the fun activities and kids she recognized from school, but was even more impressed by the adults she encountered.

De Oliveira is among the many kids between 7 and 18 years old who come daily to the club, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Over the past decade, participation has grown more than 45 percent to 1,400 active members, plus an additional 1,200 children through cooperative programs with the Watertown Recreation Department, Watertown Family Network, and other local organizations.

Youths pay a $25 annual membership for a range of programs designed to help them achieve academic success, build character, and develop healthy habits. For a separate $10 summer membership, children also may attend an in-house camp.

According to alumnus Phil Greenough, chairman of the club’s board of directors whose marketing business is based in Watertown, annual programming actually costs $1,300 per child with the difference made up by fund-raising, events, donation drives, and paid programs. In addition to expanding its footprint into rental space being vacated at the club in July 2023, the board is reaching out to leaders in the life sciences business community for support in establishing a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) program to inspire youth to pursue careers in those fields.

“This is a perfect fit for companies in Watertown that are looking to connect in a meaningful way with the kids of the community and provide exposure to careers in science and technology,” Greenough said. “Programs will continually evolve in the world around us, but kids’ relationships with caring adult staff and volunteers are just as pivotal to their success.”

Kat Nilov, 22, plays tag with Patty O'Brien, 6, in the gym of the Watertown Boys & Girls Club. REBA SALDANHA

Kat Nilov, 22, can attest to the value of such an investment. Raised by a single mother who immigrated from Russia, Nilov faced socioeconomic and academic challenges when she joined the club as a seventh-grader. She said simple acts such as being given a membership card and enthusiastically greeted by adults she could trust “were part of the magic. They made me feel validated, like I belonged.”

Nilov progressed from joining the swim team and doing her homework at the club to becoming a swim coach and staff member who helped others with their homework. In 2017, she was named the club’s Youth of the Year for being a role model and leader.

“The club gave me a clean, safe place with people in my corner who reminded me that all the hard work was worth it,” said Nilov, who is in the PhD program for chemical engineering at Northeastern University. An aspiring astronaut, she was recently accepted by NASA into the six-month SHINE (Space Health Impacts for the NASA Experience) training course.

“They taught me that big dreams are meant to be chased,” Nilov said. “Because of the club, I am literally reaching for the stars.”

Jeff Corrigan cited the staff’s welcoming nature and dedication to kids’ social, emotional, and physical development “from day one” as the reason he and so many other alumni have remained involved for decades.

Corrigan and his brother, Michael, are featured in the club’s ground-breaking photo taken in 1970 alongside their father, the late Paul Corrigan, who was a founding board member and longtime treasurer. Jeff Corrigan said his positive experiences as a youth member inspired his first career as a physical education/health teacher and decade-long tenure as a board member.

Founding board members of the Watertown Boys Club join local residents and children in preparing for its ground-breaking in 1970. Watertown Boys & Girls Club

“I remember as a kid waiting and waiting until the club opened up, and then it literally became my second home,” recalled Corrigan, now a financial adviser who lives in Belmont. “It has always been a special place, whether kids are there to have fun or because they need a safe place while their parents work. I’m so thankful the club was available when I was growing up and is still there for the Watertown community 50 years later.”

Former board president Judith Johanson, who is Corrigan’s cousin, remembers the slideshow designed to rally community support when the Boys Club was proposed at Saltonstall Park in the late 1960s. Johanson was first in line to submit her application when its doors opened in 1972, earning the distinction as the inaugural female card-carrying member of the club.

“It felt like independence,” recalled Johanson, a Watertown resident who later became a club employee and board member. “I met female role models who weren’t nuns. They could teach you basketball!”

Or change national policy, as demonstrated by the late Bernadette Corbett. A founder and the first woman board president of the Watertown Boys Club, she argued at the Boys Club headquarters in Hartford to formally include girls as equal members. The club was renamed as the Watertown Boys & Girls Club in 1980.

Gary Beatty, who was hired as the club’s executive director this past fall, shares an appreciation for its rich history and mission.

“The club is always busy, which tells me how many families depend on us — especially those without a lot of financial resources,” said Beatty, a native of Northern Ireland who has lived in Watertown since 2013. “The club has been central to the city of Watertown from the beginning, which is why it’s hard to go through the day without meeting someone connected to it.”

Club alumni and current Watertown Police Officer Chris Hoey shows his ball-spinning skills in the gym. REBA SALDANHA

This sentiment resonates with Watertown Police Officer Chris Hoey, an alumnus who said he still regularly runs into club mentors like former executive directors Allen Gallagher and Renee Gaudette; former program director Chris Crombie; longtime staffer Judy Gilreath; Ernie Thebado, now assistant director of the Watertown Recreation Department; and Andrew Allegro, a special education teacher at Watertown Middle School.

Hoey, a self-described “really shy kid” when he joined in second grade to play hoops in the Biddy Basketball program, said the club environment “made me feel comfortable and gave me the confidence to interact and socialize in a way that I didn’t in school.” He also enjoyed when police officers would stop in to socialize and shoot hoops with the kids — a tradition he continues when work allows.

“I learned so many valuable skills, from extending empathy to communicating with kids on the street so I hopefully make them feel safe,” Hoey said. “Now that I’m older, I have so much gratitude for the positive impact the staff had on me, which sparked my own interest in public service. I’m proud to give back.”

