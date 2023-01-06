House spends Jan. 6 anniversary in a different kind of chaos

Then, the Massachusetts Democrat walked back onto the House floor, prepared to take yet another fruitless vote as Republicans failed for the 13th time to elect a new House speaker. The chamber was expected to take another vote late Friday or early Saturday.

“These people were banging their fists to come at us,” McGovern said. “All that is very fresh in my mind.”

WASHINGTON — Representative Jim McGovern stood just outside the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday and looked at the doors that a deadly mob tried to break through during the attempted insurrection exactly two years ago.

The contrast between the two events could not be more jarring: a chaotic stalemate over leadership of the chamber versus the somber anniversary of the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1800s. The collision of the two laid bare many Republicans’ attempts to gloss over the riots, as well as the way some who had seized on the lies that fueled the violence are now poised to gain more power.

“I am focused on what’s happening today, not what happened two years ago, my goodness,” said Scott Perry, a Republican representative from Pennsylvania who became one of the biggest cheerleaders of former president Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election. On Friday, he was one of several hard-right lawmakers to withdraw their opposition to California Representative Kevin McCarthy after a series of concessions from the would-be speaker that would give Perry and other members of the far-right Freedom Caucus more seats on key committees and the ability to more easily to tank McCarthy’s speakership.

Several hours earlier, Democrats had led a solemn remembrance of Jan. 6 outside on the Capitol steps. They described the event as bipartisan, but Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a moderate from Pennsylvania, seemed to be the only Republican member there.

The group of hundreds of members fell silent for 140 seconds, one for each of the 140 police officers said to have been injured in the attack. Then, some family members of the six officers who died in the days and weeks that followed read their names aloud.

“The January 6 insurrection shook our republic to the core,” said Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, who was the speaker of the House at the time. “For many in the Congress and across our country, the physical, psychological, and emotional scars are still raw.”

But inside the Capitol, many Republicans — whose party has downplayed the violence of the day, when four rioters also died — were quick to dismiss the solemnity and the significance of the day.

“It’s a date,” shrugged GOP Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas, as he strode toward the House floor, adding he had no plans to commemorate it. “Just like I didn’t do anything last time.”

Others, however, noted that the day felt deeply strange.

“It’s kind of weird. I’ll just let it go as weird,” said Representative Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican . “How’s that for flowery prose?”

The anniversary highlighted just how deeply the currents of election denialism and Trumpism have reshaped the House GOP. Of the 139 members of the House who objected to certifying the 2020 results, 118 were reelected.

Meanwhile, many of the Republicans who objected most strongly to Trump and to the events of that day, including Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, are no longer there.

There was nothing to mark 2:43 p.m., the exact moment that the rioters tried to breach the Speaker’s Lobby, an ornate parlor near the House floor. Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who replaced Cheney in party leadership after she was banished for crossing Trump, rose to vote for McCarthy. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, an election denier who is likely to gain more power because of her steadfast support for McCarthy, smiled at her phone. Representative-elect Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, a Republican who traveled to Washington to protest on behalf of Trump but later condemned the riots, took his own vote a few minutes later.

But various members chose to mark the day in their own ways. Many Democrats wore black pins that said, “Remember Jan. 6.” One, Representative Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, said she and other members who were stranded in the gallery that day had bought lunch for the Capitol Police.

“We know more now, thanks to our colleagues in the January 6 committee,” Kuster said. “I think the American people may not understand exactly how close we came that day. Not only were our lives in danger, but our entire democracy was in danger.”

Meanwhile at the White House, President Biden marked the Jan. 6 anniversary in a White House ceremony in which he presented the Presidential Citizens Medal to 14 people he described as heroes from that day.

”America is a land of laws and not chaos, a nation of peace and not violence. We’re not a land of kings and dictators, autocrats and extremists,” Biden said before handing out the medals to the recipients or their family members. “As we see in today’s honorees, we’re a nation of we the people that toughen our fiber, renew our faith, and strengthen our cause.”

There were some strange echoes during the day. The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the rioter who was shot and killed by police on Jan. 6, was arrested for illegally blocking traffic during a protest, according to the Capitol Police.

Other Democrats drew a direct line from the Jan 6. riot and aftermath to the speaker stalemate, saying both were displays of extremism. During the 12th ballot, which McCarthy again lost, but by a smaller margin, Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts was sitting in the Speaker’s Lobby when he was approached by a colleague, Representative Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland.

“You ever think you’d see anything like this?” Ruppersberger asked him.

“No, but in my time here, I guess I’m not surprised something like this has happened,” said Neal, a Democrat who has served in Congress since 1989 and described the Republican Party as “much more hostile to governance.”

“There’s the election deniers, now there’s the January 6 deniers — I think there’s a consistent pattern,” Neal said.

The few Republicans who did acknowledge the anniversary did not seem to reflect on their role in stoking the politics around it. Representative Mike Garcia, a California Republican, drew a standing ovation as he nominated McCarthy for speaker and also said that he wanted to thank the Capitol Police. He was among those who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

And Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, a Republican who as a freshman gave a powerful speech assigning the blame for the violence to Trump — before changing her tune on the matter during her successful reelection campaign — declined to offer any reflections on the convergence of the vote and the anniversary.

“No, it’s just an honor of my lifetime to be here and to serve and you’re seeing democracy on full display today,” she said when asked by a reporter.

Some Democrats were frustrated that Republicans who downplayed the insurrection were spending the anniversary trying to get more power for themselves in the next Congress.

“He’s willing to sell his soul to the very people who kind of led some of the most offensive reactions to January 6,” said McGovern, referring to McCarthy’s relentless deal-making with the right wing of his party.

One of those Republicans, Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia, once compared the events of Jan. 6 to a “tourist visit.” He voted against McCarthy 11 times earlier this week before flipping his vote on Friday amid a wave of concessions.

In a brief interview on Friday, Clyde downplayed both the solemnity of the anniversary, saying it was “like any other day,” and the limbo status inflicted by the holdouts.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to get our government back functioning the way it should,” he said, before interrupting himself. “Well, I shouldn’t say back functioning. It is functioning. So we can further the people’s business.”

Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood. Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.