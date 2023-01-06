McCarthy could finally be on the brink of becoming speaker, but at what cost?

The breakthrough, however, came at a steep cost. While insiders can pore over the particulars of Rules Committee changes, and how he agreed to make his speakership susceptible to the whims of every single Republican legislator, or even promises of potential term limit legislation, there’s a bigger point.

In the grueling 13th round of balloting Friday afternoon, 15 Republicans flipped to McCarthy’s column. It wasn’t enough to make him speaker, but it shifted the dynamic away from “who else could run?” to where he might find a handful of votes. The House was slated to reconvene Friday at 10 p.m.

After several chaotic days, it appeared Friday that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy had some real momentum in his drive to become House Speaker.

Advertisement

With all the backroom dealing, McCarthy may secure the job title, but not the job.

The role of US House Speaker is unlike any other in American politics. The size of the House alone means it can be unruly, not clubby like the US Senate. There are factions and coalitions inside each party and between them. From the Freedom Caucus on the right to the Progressive Caucus on the left to the centrist Problem Solvers Caucus. There are groups who care about certain policies, like the Middle East or farming.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Speakers bring cohesion to all this tumult with various bits of carrots and sticks. A generation ago, they could string out money for a pet project in a home district or a promise that a particular bill would at least get a vote. If one legislator became a problem, the speaker could strip them of prized committee assignments or try to find challengers in their next reelection, always just two years away.

On a number of things McCarthy has agreed to, he essentially gave away his ability to control the legislative agenda as speakers traditionally have.

Advertisement

For example, if McCarthy become speaker, he traditionally would be expected to be a major Washington player over the next two years.

He would go up to the White House and sit as the only Republican along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and President Biden and hammer out a deal and a handshake on anything from the budget to the war in Ukraine to immigration.

The implication of such a handshake is that Schumer would get his Democratic colleagues in the Senate to vote for it and McCarthy would get House Republicans to back it and then Biden could pledge to sign it.

Except now McCarthy cannot promise anything in those White House meetings, except simply to try to get something passed.

Yes, power shifted in the House from the top to the bottom. And in a way that makes it very unclear how it will play out.

One risk for McCarthy is that he will entirely be run by the 20 or so people who have been his biggest detractors. After all, under the terms of the deal he just made, if they don’t like what he’s pushing on any given day — even a simple, or perceived, compromise with Senate Democrats — any one of them can call for his ouster. And then we’re back to rounds of votes for speaker, just as we’ve witnessed this past week.

Another risk is that McCarthy tries to go over the heads of his right flank by working with some Democrats to get bills passed. This might be the easiest path, but the compromises needed to get the other party on board would dilute any Republican vision.

Advertisement

Furthermore, McCarthy, as speaker, wouldn’t be in control of his own political future. He might be the most important Republican in Washington and second in the line to the presidency, but whether he could carve out the biggest majority and more control is really up to how well Donald Trump does in the presidential election, and how well he can keep election denying candidates from running in 2024. Of course, McCarthy has also given up the ability for his SuperPAC to get involved in many of those races.

On the way into the House chamber on Friday, McCarthy told an NBC News reporter, “My father always told me one thing: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The question now is what happens in the middle.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.