‘Spare’: Here are some of the most surprising leaks from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

In the lead-up to the release of his highly anticipated autobiography on Tuesday, Harry has also taken part in interviews on ITV and CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which are both set to air Sunday.

Although Harry has shared some shocking revelations in recent years, leaked excerpts of his upcoming memoir, “Spare,” are providing even greater insight, with explosive passages obtained by the press raising eyebrows and putting more scrutiny on his family.

Prince Harry appears to be sparing no details about what his life as a royal looks like behind the scenes.

Although advance copies of the memoir have reportedly been kept tightly under wraps, some leaks have emerged in the past week, stirring controversy online and in the tabloids.

The Globe has not reviewed a copy of the book. But here are some of the alleged revelations expected in the bombshell book.

William reportedly attacked Harry during a fight about Meghan

Harry describes one extraordinary scene during which a heated confrontation with William at his London home in 2019, about wife Meghan Markle, escalated into a physical altercation between the two brothers, according to an excerpt obtained by the Guardian.

Harry recounts that his relationship with William unraveled over Meghan, and it was during their argument about her that William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive,” according to the article. The conversation, which took place at Harry’s home in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, soon escalated.

During their argument, William complained about Meghan, and further insults were exchanged between the two brothers until William claimed that he was trying to help, according to the excerpt.

“Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?” Harry said to his brother, which angered William, according to the excerpt.

Harry wrote that he then went into the kitchen, where a furious William followed after him.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” according to the excerpt. The altercation, Harry wrote, left a visible injury to his back.

Harry wrote that William urged him to fight back, which he refused to do.

“You don’t need to tell Meg about this,” William told Harry before he left.

“You mean that you attacked me?” Harry said to his brother.

“I didn’t attack you, Harold,” William said to Harry.

Kate and William allegedly encouraged Harry to wear Nazi costume

Harry made headlines in 2005 when he dressed in a Nazi uniform for a costume party with a “Native and Colonial” theme, according to a passage obtained by Page Six. He wrote that he sought the advice of William and Kate prior to choosing the outfit, after debating whether to wear that or a pilot costume.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry wrote, recalling that he later tried it on for them. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Harry later attended the party dressed as a Nazi soldier, wearing the white military shirt and red armband emblazoned with a swastika. Not long after, a picture of Harry in the costume was splashed across the front page of the Sun, and he was embroiled in controversy.

Both Harry and William asked Charles not to marry Camilla

Harry and William urged their father, King Charles III, not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, with whom he had an affair during his marriage to Princess Diana, according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. Charles ultimately wed Camilla in 2005.

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings,” Harry wrote, according to Page Six. “We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved. Fate might’ve intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy’s story, we understood that it was besides the point.”

Harry also recalled that his relationship with his stepmother was complicated, the report said.

“I remember wondering … if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories,” he wrote. “Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him. When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before.”

Meghan and Kate fought after she said Kate had “baby brain”

Harry wrote that it had been his “dream” to be a foursome with William, Kate, and Meghan, according to an excerpt obtained by US Weekly. But it wasn’t long before “controversy” surrounded the group, Harry wrote, and that Kate and Meghan were “forced to compete.”

He detailed several awkward and tense moments between Kate and Meghan in his memoir, including drama between the pair leading up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. After their nuptials, Harry and Meghan invited William and Kate over “to clear the air,” according to a passage published by US Weekly. The conversation, Harry wrote, ended with “shouting.”

At one point, Kate brought up how she was offended that Meghan said Kate had “baby brain” before the wedding, the report said.

“I’m sorry I talked about your hormones. That’s just how I talk with my girlfriends,” Meghan told Kate, according to the excerpt.

William then “pointed a finger” at Meghan and told her, “Well, it’s rude, Meghan. These things are not done here in Britain.”

“If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face,” she responded to William.

Charles reportedly begged Harry and William not to fight

After the funeral of Prince Phillip, the longtime husband of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Harry recounted that he had a difficult meeting with Charles and William, according to an excerpt obtained by the Guardian.

Harry and William had a strained relationship at the time. Charles stood between his sons, “looking up at our flushed faces,” Harry wrote, the newspaper reported.

“Please, boys,” Harry wrote his father told the brothers. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Harry “snapped” at Meghan during a fight that led to therapy

Harry recalled that he had blowout fight with Meghan during which he became “disproportionately, sloppily angry,” according to an excerpt obtained by US Weekly.

“Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry,” Harry wrote, adding that he had taken something Meghan had said “the wrong way.”

“I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly,” he wrote, according to US Weekly. “As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause.”

Harry wrote that Meghan swiftly walked out of the room. He eventually found her sitting alone in their bedroom.

“She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that. I nodded. She wanted to know where it came from,” the report said Harry wrote. “I don’t know. ‘Where did you ever hear a man speak like that to a woman? Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?’ I cleared my throat, looked away, [and said], ‘Yes.’”

Meghan told Harry that she would not “tolerate” a partner or co-parent who yelled like he had. He wrote that the couple “knew” his outburst stemmed from deeper issues.

“I’ve tried therapy,” Harry told Meghan. “Willy told me to go. Never found the right person.”

“‘No,’ she said softly. ‘Try again,’” Meghan responded.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.