Watch live: House convenes for fourth day to try to elect speaker

Updated January 6, 2023, 29 minutes ago

The House is gathering for a fourth day to try to elect a House speaker after Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy failed to win the speakership through multiple votes.

Watch live. Plus, follow our live coverage.

