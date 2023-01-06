An interfaith, international affair at Pope Benedict’s funeral

That is to say, it was the description of anyone but Joseph Ratzinger, better known to the world as Pope Benedict XVI.

That was certainly the case for me. The name connoted evil, a willingness to abandon principles and embrace convenience even at the cost of one’s honor. A commitment to empire over the people, to power over justice and right.

For the average American, I imagine that the name “Benedict” is associated primarily with a traitor — Benedict Arnold.

Pope Benedict was buried last week with great pomp and circumstance, though not the kind known of old in the Catholic Church. The display was regnant, but primarily because of Pope Benedict’s office and the gravity of the moment. There was little flair or embellishment, and to these young eyes, it was something of a shock.

I was present as a journalist, though also as a newborn Catholic who last saw a papal funeral in 2005, when Pope John Paul II was displayed for the world — and, in my case, on cable news. I was a Protestant who understood little more than that an important man had died. Last Thursday, I understood a bit more.

Standing atop a colonnade flanking St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, I was transported to another time. A time before my conversion four years ago, as I never knew Benedict as my pope. A time before even my era, as the funeral Mass was largely in Latin.

A dead language for a dead pope. Fitting, perhaps, that adherence to tradition would mark the sendoff of the most conservative pope of recent memory. A German Mass perhaps would have been too on the nose. English, too gauche. Instead, a would-be universal language of emperors, theologians, and philosophers graced the final rites of a man who was all three.

Men of opposite ideologies and contradictory religions clasped hands in prayer for their departed Benedict, a universal man of faith who inspired millions and even ruffled feathers with his willingness to dialogue outside of the Christian fold. That willingness was returned as imams and rabbis joined nuns and priests in requesting that God grant exequial mercy to a pontiff for the ages.

More than interfaith, the liturgy was a thoroughly international affair, which I could have expected, but it was nothing short of thrilling as an African American to see Black Catholic faces in various roles of the ceremony. Indeed, it was striking to see that the headquarters of what is often called the “white man’s religion” appears, in person, to be among the most diverse locales on Earth.

I soon enough realized that I was walking the same streets as Edmonia Lewis, the first Black artist to gain international fame. A Roman resident and a Catholic. I laid eyes on the very institutions where venerable Augustus Tolton, the first Black American Catholic priest, was trained and ordained.

Soon after the funeral I worshiped at the titular church of the world’s first and only Black American cardinal, Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington. He, too, was present at St. Peter’s to send off the pope emeritus, making quiet history for the Black diaspora.

Perhaps his distant kin, and mine, the Nigerian cardinal Francis Arinze assisted at the altar for the papal funeral Mass, likely another first for a Black Catholic prelate. This was not lost on me as I gazed upon a prince of the Church — my Church — who looked like me and was speaking, in a way, for us to the world.

He prayed for that same world, but also for a friend and a pontiff whose own life of prayer may be his greatest legacy. Benedict was never my pope, as I converted well after his retirement, and what I know of him is largely only what I am told. The consensus, even before his final decade in retirement, was that he was a man of true introspection and of connection with God. His final decade, especially, was committed to prayer, as he broke tradition and relinquished his high office in favor of hidden silence and meditation.

His humility struck me as well. Though his successor Pope Francis has amplified for the world a vision of papal simplicity, my eyes on Thursday saw two Roman bishops detached from the world: one who sat on a wooden throne and another who lay in a wooden box, nothing more and nothing less.

They seemed to ring true, the words of the lowly Jesus that we will take nothing earthly with us when we commence our journey to eternity. An apparently great man has commenced his journey, though taking with him the prayerful well wishes of hundreds of thousands of onlookers cheering him toward his reward.

Arrivederci, Papa Benedetto. Until we meet again.

Nate Tinner-Williams is a seminarian with the Josephites, studying at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He is also editor of Black Catholic Messenger.