Do your part for democracy: Support newspapers

Re “In Marblehead, three publications are making news” (Page A1, Jan. 4): Bravo to the free press advocates in Marblehead who are doing their part to preserve our nascent democracy. We are at a moment when a free and independent press is more important than ever, even as we are flooded with information from sources that are sometimes of questionable utility.

Subscribing to newspapers will help to ensure that we have reliable and accurate news sources to assist us in making informed decisions. This, along with voting, is the best way to ensure that our democracy thrives.

The puzzles are a great bonus.