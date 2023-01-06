fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Do your part for democracy: Support newspapers

Updated January 6, 2023, 1 hour ago
Three independent local news outlets — The Marblehead Weekly News, the Marblehead Current, and the Marblehead Beacon — have all launched in the North Shore town, filling the gap left by Gannett-owned Marblehead Reporter.Spenser Hasak/Sophie Park/Kris Olson

Re “In Marblehead, three publications are making news” (Page A1, Jan. 4): Bravo to the free press advocates in Marblehead who are doing their part to preserve our nascent democracy. We are at a moment when a free and independent press is more important than ever, even as we are flooded with information from sources that are sometimes of questionable utility.

Subscribing to newspapers will help to ensure that we have reliable and accurate news sources to assist us in making informed decisions. This, along with voting, is the best way to ensure that our democracy thrives.

The puzzles are a great bonus.

Advertisement

Edwin Andrews

Malden

Globe Opinion