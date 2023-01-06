On Jan. 6 anniversary, violent extremism lurks across the country

Extremists no longer hide in the shadows and exchange their views in private online chat rooms. Elected officials attend white nationalist rallies , entertainers spew antisemitism, some television shows promote the “Great Replacement” theory , and Trump has even called for the “termination” of our Constitution . Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, this extremism has manifested itself in violence against members of Congress and their family members, deadly assaults on the Jewish community and their places of worship, and mass shootings aimed at LGBTQ, Black, and brown communities. It is no wonder that the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Department of Homeland Security have decried domestic violent extremism as one of the most dangerous and persistent threats to the United States today.

Gunshots were heard inside the US House chamber and an intruder invaded Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Two years ago, white supremacists, antisemites, and seditionists hung nooses, waved Confederate flags, attacked police officers, and planned to kill the vice president and members of Congress at the US Capitol. Despite the ongoing prosecution of these insurrectionists and the findings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the hate, bigotry, and violence unleashed by then-president Donald Trump and his mob continues to tear at the fabric of American democracy and foment a culture war that has spread to politics, the judiciary, and our very homes.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Massachusetts is not immune.

Advertisement

In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League identified nearly 400 incidents of hate, extremism, antisemitism, and terror incidents in Massachusetts. There are reportedly more than 500 Massachusetts resident members of the Oath Keepers, the extremist group at the center of the assault on the US Capitol, including Massachusetts elected officials and members of law enforcement. Massachusetts hospitals providing gender-affirming care and the diversity departments of universities are the targets of bomb threats. The lawn of a home in Stoneham was covered with paper swastikas and hateful language. Under the banner of the Patriot Front, white supremacists marched through the streets of Boston and attacked an innocent Black man.

Advertisement

Without adequate infrastructure and resources focused on combatting domestic violent extremism, it is difficult to respond to these threats. Even the systems we do have in place are failing. In late 2022, the FBI released its annual report on hate crime statistics, but thousands of law enforcement agencies failed to provide hate crime data, resulting in an incomplete picture of this scourge.

We need a whole-of-society approach to respond to the growing problem of domestic violent extremism.

At the federal level, we must prioritize the infrastructure needed to track, report, and identify patterns of domestic terrorism activity. Congress needs to pass legislation establishing domestic terrorism offices within the FBI and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to improve information sharing and report on domestic terrorism threats. Federal law enforcement should also review its intelligence-sharing protocols to ensure that our state and local partners can properly identify and respond to domestic terror threats in their respective communities. We must also fund resilience and digital literacy initiatives and academic research to implement evidence-based prevention programs.

The Jan. 6 committee concluded that many insurrectionists involved in the Capitol attack “were provoked to act by false information about the 2020 election repeatedly reinforced by legacy and social media.” Tech companies must implement policies to ensure social media platforms do not continue to enable the amplification of white supremacist ideas or otherwise allow extremist content to proliferate. For Big Tech, continued self-regulation is not an option, and Congress has an obligation to stop these powerful platforms from prioritizing profits over people.

Advertisement

And finally, local, state, and federal officials must engage our communities in this fight. There are resources to help parents talk about these issues with their children, recommendations for civic leaders to strengthen local government against bigoted anti-democracy movements, and guidelines to help schools to counter white nationalism.

There are ticking time bombs of extremism across the country right now. Every American has a duty to confront white nationalism, antisemitism, misogyny, homophobia, and hate in all its forms. By setting up an architecture to identify, track, and respond to domestic terrorism, reining in Big Tech’s bad behavior, and inoculating our communities against extremism, we can win this fight. Nothing less than our democracy is at stake. We must save it.

Edward J. Markey is a US senator from Massachusetts.