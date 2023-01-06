Look at Baker’s tenure is too light on his many accomplishments

The Globe’s profile of Governor Charlie Baker’s eight years in office was thorough in its accounting of failures but relatively sparse in listing the many significant accomplishments of his administration (“And in conclusion,” Page A1, Jan. 1). Yes, Baker’s bipartisan approach to governing at a time when hyperpartisanship dominated our national political dialogue is one of the reasons for his unprecedented popularity, but it is also a function of the significant progress he made on a number of very big issues that improved people’s lives in big and small ways.

For example, Baker brought broadband service to 53 communities in Western Massachusetts that didn’t have it, expanded early college programs that help first-generation college students succeed, reformed the Bridgewater State Hospital, took a $1 billion structural budget deficit and turned it into a $2 billion surplus, and cut taxes for low-income residents. This is just a partial list.