In Ukraine, displays of resilience amid the horrors of Russian airstrikes

As a gray slush on rush-hour streets turned to ice in downtown Kyiv, a woman with a straw broom offered to sweep the mounting snow off the steps of shops, trying to add to a meager pension. She needs the money to repair the roof of her home destroyed in the early days of the Russian invasion.

Amid the rubble of Borodyanka, a town about 30 miles north of here, a girl with pink snow boots and a pink sled found a hillside with just enough space to take a few gleeful runs on fresh snow. Her laughter broke the winter silence that dominated the bleak landscape of war.

Advertisement

In a newsroom consumed by another barrage of Russian missiles targeting the capital, an intense and fast-moving newspaper editor paused for a moment and sang “Carol of the Bells” in perfect pitch and shared why this song was so meaningful as Ukraine prepared to mark Orthodox Christmas on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

At every turn in Ukraine, I found vignettes of an almost poetic resolve, a collective resilience revealed through the struggles Ukrainians are waging to survive this winter any way they can.

Week after week, Russian missiles are targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging swaths of the country into darkness and cold. The attacks are part of a stepped-up Russian offensive in what has become a desperate war of attrition with no end in sight and no agreement on where peace talks could begin.

As Ukraine ushered in the New Year, millions of Ukrainians were without power following one of the worst missile attacks on civilian infrastructure to date, with a bombardment of 69 missiles raining down across the country on Dec. 30. Ukrainian officials reported that more than 50 of those missiles were taken out by their air-defense system.

Advertisement

In these early days of 2023, it seems clear that Russia has accepted that its military strategy since its unprovoked invasion 11 months ago has so far failed, and so it is instead trying to break the will of the Ukrainian people.

A bullet-ridden monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, against the background of an apartment house ruined in Russian shelling last April in the central square in Borodyanka, Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

A town binds its wounds

Along the main street in Borodyanka, the concrete buildings, the ones still standing, are charred black by flames and punched by artillery from the Russian forces that rolled through and ransacked this town in the first phase of the invasion.

In many ways this town, with its recent graves of the more than 200 people who were killed in the fighting, is the battered face of the resistance that stopped Russia. One poignant symbol of that resistance is a statue in the center of town.

Across from a destroyed apartment building, there’s a small park with a monument that presents a bronze bust of Taras Shevchenko, a celebrated 19th-century Ukrainian poet. There are several bullet holes in the bronze, piercing the poet’s forehead. Back in April, a local group of artists applied gauze bandages to the bronze bust as a way, at least symbolically, to bind the town’s wounds from the invasion and remind its residents of the meaning of this poet and his words of resistance.

The bandages are gone now, replaced by a light dusting of snow.

Artwork attributed to British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by Russian missiles in Borodyanka, Ukraine. Andrew Kravchenko/Associated Press

Another expression of artistic resistance here is a mural painted by the street artist Banksy on a flat slab of concrete that is still standing amid the rubble of what was once an apartment block. Banksy painted a young boy in a judo uniform, flipping a larger man with a black belt who looks distinctly like Putin, who boasts of his prowess in martial arts. In the painting, the Putin figure is about to land on his back.

Advertisement

It was right next to that Banksy mural that the young girl with the pink sled found a small knoll to glide down through the light snow that blanketed a landscape of twisted metal, chunks of fallen concrete, and burned-out cars and military vehicles. Her joy was framed against the backdrop of an apartment building that had its side sheared off by a missile. You could see into each apartment, as in a doll house. There was one room with a kitchen table with a teapot on it and the chairs still around it, and in another was a shelf still lined with books.

Just down the road at the Church of the Archangel Michael, the Orthodox congregation was celebrating Sunday services in the warmth of the cavernous church. Elderly couples huddled together singing hymns and lighting ceremonial candles amid the smell of incense. After the service, they shuffled out to a church hall where hot food was served. Some ambled over to a well at the monastery to fill large plastic jugs.

Valentina, a 68-year-old widow, was clutching a plastic bag of staples given out at the church’s food pantry. She was attending services here, she said, because the church in her neighboring town had been destroyed in the spring fighting. She said she’d lost a dozen friends and relatives through Russia’s indiscriminate attacks.

Advertisement

“We’ve buried our dead here, but now this is a different kind of attack,” she said. “They are just trying to make us miserable and make us give up. It is very hard, but we will get through. We don’t really have a choice but to get through.”

The newsroom

On Dec. 5, temperatures hovered around 15 degrees Fahrenheit with a sharp northern wind. Inside an unheated office building, up five flights of stairs, and down a dimly lit warren of locked doors, I walked into the newsroom of Ukrainska Pravda, or UP, as it is known.

Sevgil Musaieva, center, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda, with members of her team, Dmitry Simonov, left, and Andrey Boborikin, right. They wear parkas in the newsroom to fend off the extreme cold. Charles M. Sennott

A team of UP journalists were wearing winter parkas and huddled around a conference table bathed in bleak midday light from plate glass windows. They were planning the coverage of another day of their country at war.

Sevgil Musaieva, UP’s editor-in-chief, was heading up the meeting attended by about a dozen staff, half in person and half joining via Zoom. Just after 1:30 pm, they were interrupted by a chorus of urgent air-raid alerts sounding from their cell phones.

The alarms were followed by a quiet but intense scan of Twitter feeds and a flurry of text messages warning of a barrage of missiles launched by Russia that had crossed into Ukrainian airspace, heading straight for Kyiv. They were tracking at approximately 30 minutes away, the Ministry of Defense warned in a tweet.

Advertisement

Musaieva calmly instructed all of us to go to an interior room, saying, “We have to be between two walls. Missiles are coming.”

Over the next 10 minutes, the team worked their phones with feverish intensity, trying to find out where the missiles were striking and where they’d been shot down.

Ivan Zhezhera, the editor of the English-language edition of UP, quipped, “Just another day at the office.”

Video clips were coming from their reporters and updates via Twitter feeds. One particularly distressing video forwarded by a reporter to the newsroom clearly tracked a missile directly overhead. Musaieva played this video on her phone as they tried to determine the geography of where, exactly, the missile was spotted. The shrieking sound of the missile was jarring as it played over and over.

A denizen of Borodyanka, Ukraine, cleans what is left of his destroyed flat following a wave of Russian missile attacks on the city. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

“God, I hate this sound,” said Musaieva, staring at her phone.

As the all-clear sounded, the news trickled in that 50 missiles were fired and 42 were shot down. Kyiv was completely spared. The news that day was that the air defense system was working.

As the team returned to their desks, Musaieva made rounds, reviewing footage just in from reporters who had been on the front lines. She highlighted a video of a subway station where thousands of people took shelter during the air-raid warnings, their faces framed against the darkness by the light of their phones.

Musaieva insisted that they will endure, they will survive the winter, and they will prevail, because the future of their country depends on it.

“Just to survive this winter is to win,” she said. “This will be the most difficult winter in our history, definitely, a winter about surviving.”

Later that day, Musaieva was distractedly humming the “Carol of the Bells,” which one of her colleagues then asked her to sing. Musaieva trained as an opera singer in her youth. The song by a Ukrainian composer was written in 1916 and is known in Ukrainian as “Shchedryk,” or “Bountiful Evening.”

In Ukrainian, the song is more about the promise of spring than the joy of Christmas. As Musaieva sang, her voice resonated against the cinder block walls:

“Hark how the bells

Sweet silver bells

All seem to say

Throw cares away.”

Charles M. Sennott, a former Globe staff writer, is the founder and editor-in-chief of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization based at WGBH in Boston. GroundTruth’s flagship program is Report for America, and its newest initiative is Report for the World, which partners with newsrooms, including Ukrainska Pravda, to support news coverage that serves local communities. A portion of this essay was originally published in GroundTruth.