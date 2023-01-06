Why a record number of Nicaraguans are fleeing their homeland

The Nicaraguan exodus is a relatively new phenomenon. President Daniel Ortega has ruled Nicaragua with an authoritarian and repressive hand, making life increasingly challenging for citizens. The tiny country of 6.5 million people is the second poorest in the continent after Haiti.

At the US-Mexico border, federal border officials recorded a historic high of 2.3 million encounters with migrants , some of them repeat crossers, in fiscal 2022. Whereas nationals from Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — have traditionally accounted for the majority of migrants stopped at the border, lately it has been far more migrants from Nicaragua.

Advertisement

In fiscal 2020, 2,200 Nicaraguans were stopped at the southern border; by fiscal 2021, the figure jumped to 50,000 and in fiscal 2022 to 164,000. In November 2022 (which marks the second month of fiscal 2023 in immigration enforcement statistics), border officials processed more Nicaraguan migrants — about 34,000 — than migrants from the Northern Triangle combined. All told, from October 2020 to November 2022, federal authorities encountered about 270,000 Nicaraguans at the southern border.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The unprecedented displacement of Nicaraguans is a direct result of Ortega’s antidemocratic government. Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla leader and comrade of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, assumed the presidency in 2007. Since then, Ortega has gradually consolidated control of all major governing institutions in Nicaragua and has remained in power since presidential term limits were eliminated in 2014. In 2018, the citizenry took to the streets to protest Ortega’s rule. But the popular uprising turned violent; more than 300 people died and hundreds more were jailed.

A 2021 report from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights noted that Ortega’s “concentration of power has facilitated Nicaragua’s transformation into a police state in which the executive branch has instituted a regime of terror and of suppression of all freedoms through control and surveillance of the citizenry and repression by state and parastate security institutions supported by the other branches of government.”

Advertisement

Ortega’s 2021 reelection was condemned by international watchdog and human rights groups as fraudulent because Ortega and his party largely prevented the opposition from participating in the presidential election. His government jailed seven potential presidential candidates. Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s wife, serves as his vice president.

During his 16-year rule, Ortega has created a highly centralized, authoritarian system, according to the US State Department. Ortega and his wife have no checks and balances and no political opposition, and they have systematically oppressed independent media outlets and civil society institutions. In September, in an unprecedented move, the Nicaraguan government took CNN en Español off the air. Under Ortega’s rule, more than 100 journalists have left the country fearing persecution. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 NGOs have been shut down and more than 180 political prisoners are being held in horrific conditions.

Nicaragua’s gradual but inevitable slide toward dictatorship didn’t happen overnight. Nor has it attracted a deserving amount of outrage, particularly because of its geopolitical implications. Yes, the US government has enacted a bevy of sanctions against certain Nicaraguan actors, such as visa restrictions on more than 500 supporters of Ortega and financial sanctions against the country’s gold sector, which means the industry can no longer do business with US clients.

Advertisement

But so far, those sanctions have failed to move Ortega in the direction of reinstating any measure of democracy. Perhaps more pressure on Ortega’s regime is warranted, such as calling on international financial institutions, like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, to suspend any loans to the Nicaraguan government.

The antidemocratic turn in Nicaragua, plus post-pandemic inflation and declining wages, conspired to trigger the exodus of Nicaraguans. Stronger financial sanctions may cause more Nicaraguans to flee. But the region has responded in kind. Neighboring Costa Rica has already taken in more than 150,000 Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers, according to the United Nations. And on Thursday, President Biden announced the expansion of a parole program that will allow qualifying Nicaraguans to come to the United States under a private sponsorship model. That’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.