Years of appeasing the far-right led to this GOP paralysis

Indeed, as evidence produced by the Jan. 6 commission showed, that was McCarthy’s initial instinct. He reportedly wanted to call on Trump to resign. Though McCarthy himself had indulged Trump’s election denialism, and had even joined in the votes against certifying the election, the violence that day seemingly shocked him.

After the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, Kevin McCarthy had a choice. As the head of the House Republican caucus, he could have shown leadership by condemning former president Donald Trump for inciting the riot, ensuring Trump and his accomplices were held accountable, and then steering his party away from the cauldron of extremist politics that boiled over into violence that day.

But McCarthy — who has long aspired to be speaker of the House — chose the craven path instead, stifling his initial instinct to do the right thing. Within weeks, he was back at Trump’s side at Mar-a-Lago, and he was soon voting against establishing the bipartisan commission to investigate the events of that day.

We’ll never know how history might have unfolded if McCarthy had shown courage back then. But it was just one of many missed opportunities for the Republican leadership to take a stand against Trump and Trumpism and to begin the process of pulling their party back from the brink of his brand of destructive political nihilism.

Two years later, in a twist of fate, the forces that McCarthy chose to coddle back then are poised to undo him, denying him the job he’s wanted for so long. One could call that poetic justice. Certainly, nobody who cares about restoring democratic norms will shed tears if McCarthy falls short.

The opposition (McCarthy has lost 11 straight ballots as of Thursday evening) comes from hard-right Republicans, nearly all of whom were also election deniers — the very people McCarthy was trying to mollify after Jan. 6.

Of course, there is no comparison between the violent insurrection and the perfectly legal and constitutional, albeit messy, chaos on the House floor this year.

But McCarthy and the rest of the House GOP invited this gridlock by their years of appeasing the far-right, just as they invited the Jan. 6 insurrection by playing along with Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

The leaders of the GOP have wasted opportunity after opportunity to draw the line. When Trump attempted to extort the president of Ukraine, Republicans could have joined Democrats in impeaching him. They didn’t. When he attacked the integrity of the 2020 election, most went along with it. And after Jan. 6, given yet another opportunity to make a break with Trump, most chose not to.

At every step, their hope seems to have been that Trump and the militant wing of the party would burn out on its own.

But they’ve only become stronger and bolder. The torturous speaker election is almost certainly just the first indication that this House will find it challenging to fulfill its most basic responsibilities, including paying the nation’s bills. Whether it’s McCarthy or some other hapless Republican, whoever eventually leads the House shouldn’t harbor any illusions: Appeasing the GOP’s far-right wing, instead of seeking bipartisan compromises with Democrats, only means more chaos ahead.

