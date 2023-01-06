Bill Campbell, All-Star Red Sox reliever in 1977, dies at 74

Bill Campbell, who pitched for the Red Sox from 1977-81, died on Friday. He was 74 and in hospice care after being diagnosed with cancer.

Mr. Campbell played 15 seasons in the majors, with seven teams, from 1973-87. He was an All-Star in 1977, finished fifth in the Cy Young voting, and was named American League Fireman of the Year after going 13-9 with 31 saves over 60 appearances and 140 innings.

Mr. Campbell was 28-19 with a 3.57 ERA in 192 games for the Sox. He is 12th in team history with 51 saves.