Depleted UConn women’s basketball roster leads to postponement of game by Big East Conference

UConn also was expected to be without coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness.

The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said.

STORRS, Conn — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.

Advertisement

Edwards sustained what was described alternately as a right foot or ankle injury in the first half of the Huskies’ 73-37 victory, diving over some courtside seats for a loose ball. It was not immediately clear when or how Patterson was hurt.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement Thursday. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

Despite the injuries, the Huskies have won six straight.

The school says those with tickets to Sunday’s game will be able to use them when the game is rescheduled.

UConn is next scheduled to play at St. John’s on Wednesday, while DePaul is scheduled to host Villanova that evening.