EMass wrestling: Ian Mwangi’s pin at 220 in Chelmsford’s upset over Central Catholic headlines the Athletes of the Week

Sydney Diauto, Silver Lake — The senior took victory via fall at 106 for the Lakers, as their undefeated season continued with a 46-27 Patriot League victory over Plymouth North.
Dom Gangi, Methuen — The junior continued his undefeated season with a 31-second pin at 113 in the Rangers’ 67-12 Merrimack Valley victory over Lawrence.
Ian Mwangi, Chelmsford — The junior needed a decisive pin at 220 to give the Lions a chance to win the close Merrimack Valley matchup against Central Catholic, and the second-year wrestler rose to the occasion to help finish off a 36-34 win.
Nora Quitt, Ashland — The junior was on the verge of surrendering a pin, when she fought off her back to win by decision at 138, helping the unbeatean Clockers to a 40-32 Tri-Valley League win over Norton.
Tony Sforza, Triton — The senior heavyweight pinned his opponent in the third period after trailing 9-2, in an emotional 51-29 victory over Salem.
