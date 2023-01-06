fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS WRESTLING: ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

EMass wrestling: Ian Mwangi’s pin at 220 in Chelmsford’s upset over Central Catholic headlines the Athletes of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated January 6, 2023, 10 minutes ago

Sydney Diauto, Silver Lake — The senior took victory via fall at 106 for the Lakers, as their undefeated season continued with a 46-27 Patriot League victory over Plymouth North.

Dom Gangi, Methuen — The junior continued his undefeated season with a 31-second pin at 113 in the Rangers’ 67-12 Merrimack Valley victory over Lawrence.

Ian Mwangi, Chelmsford — The junior needed a decisive pin at 220 to give the Lions a chance to win the close Merrimack Valley matchup against Central Catholic, and the second-year wrestler rose to the occasion to help finish off a 36-34 win.

Nora Quitt, Ashland — The junior was on the verge of surrendering a pin, when she fought off her back to win by decision at 138, helping the unbeatean Clockers to a 40-32 Tri-Valley League win over Norton.

Tony Sforza, Triton — The senior heavyweight pinned his opponent in the third period after trailing 9-2, in an emotional 51-29 victory over Salem.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

