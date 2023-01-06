EMass wrestling: Ian Mwangi’s pin at 220 in Chelmsford’s upset over Central Catholic headlines the Athletes of the Week

Sydney Diauto, Silver Lake — The senior took victory via fall at 106 for the Lakers, as their undefeated season continued with a 46-27 Patriot League victory over Plymouth North.

Dom Gangi, Methuen — The junior continued his undefeated season with a 31-second pin at 113 in the Rangers’ 67-12 Merrimack Valley victory over Lawrence.

Ian Mwangi, Chelmsford — The junior needed a decisive pin at 220 to give the Lions a chance to win the close Merrimack Valley matchup against Central Catholic, and the second-year wrestler rose to the occasion to help finish off a 36-34 win.