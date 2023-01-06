As Fenway Park morphed into a snow globe, No. 3 Quinnipiac women’s hockey transformed its style to handle Harvard

As snowflakes stuck to the ice, the teams played on, adapting their play to the weather. The game plan allowed Harvard to keep it close with Quinnipiac, the third-ranked team in the nation, through two periods. But the host Bobcats held on for a 3-1 victory.

“What a day to have the weather go from, ‘Oh my goodness, is it going to rain?’ to this amazing snowfall,” said Bobcats coach Cassie Turner.

BOSTON — The Harvard and Quinnipiac women’s hockey teams woke up Friday morning thinking their afternoon Frozen Fenway game would be played in the rain. Then, as the teams took the ice at Fenway Park, the rain turned to snow.

Advertisement

Leading scorer Olivia Mobley got Quinnipiac (19-3) on the board just four minutes into the game when she converted a neutral zone turnover into a short-handed tally.

“Mobley has phenomenal skill and I think she showed it clearly on that play,” said Turner.

Olivia Mobley (15) got the scoring going with a first-period tally against Harvard goalie Alex Pellicci (29). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After taking the lead, Quinnipiac simplified its game for the weather, while Harvard (4-9-2) worked its original plan, allowing the Crimson’s Anne Bloomer to have a dominant last five minutes of the first period. She was key in helping defender Jenna MacDonald, of Walpole, stop a Quinnipiac shot, then lodged two stellar shots on Bobcats’ goalie Logan Angers.

As Fenway Park morphed into a snow globe in the second period, Harvard goalie Alex Pellicci showed her mettle. With the snow slowing down the puck, she shut down two surefire Quinnipiac shots.

“We gave her a whole lot of action,” said Harvard coach Katey Stone of her sophomore goaltender, who finished with 33 saves. “We could have played a little bit better in front of her for sure, but she made some big saves and kept the game close when we needed to.”

The Bobcats continued to control possession, and with five minutes left in the second frame got the puck past Pellicci. After fighting off three Crimson puck-clearing attempts, Jess Schryver lifted the puck and sent it sailing toward winger Nina Steigauf, who swung her stick high and shot it past Pellicci. The goal was reviewed for a high stick, but stood and Quinnipiac took a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac forward Nina Steigauf (25) celebrated her second-period goal, which turned out to be the winner. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Crimson answered in the opening two minutes of the third period. Shannon Hollands raced through the Quinnipiac zone on a breakaway 1:27 into the frame to make the game 2-1. Less than a minute later, the Bobcats answered with a Madison Chantler goal.

With eight minutes left in the game, Harvard copied Quinnipiac’s game plan — control possession and keep shots simple.

“In the third, you had to start simplifying things, and playing away from your game a little bit,” said Hollands.

The Crimson had their highest shot output in the third (17), with Kristin Della Rovere peppering Angers. On a late Crimson power play, Della Rovere and Kyra Willoughby tried to convert but were again frustrated by Angers, who finished with 20 stops.

Harvard goalie Alex Pellicci (29) makes another of her 33 saves. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.