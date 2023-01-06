Frozen Fenway will be a whole new ballgame for these men’s college hockey players

Northeastern (8-9-3) and UConn (13-5-3) will get the day started at 2:30 p.m., followed by BC (7-6-4) and UMass (9-7-3) at 6 p.m. While the players may be light on experience playing outdoors, all four coaches have participated in at least one Frozen Fenway in the past.

All four teams will be skating on the same rink in Saturday’s Frozen Fenway doubleheader, and the Bruins-Penguins tilt offered their first glimpse of the setup. The schools each had a 30-minute practice session scheduled at the venue Thursday or Friday.

The 2023 Winter Classic was the most-watched NHL regular-season game of all-time on cable television, and members of the men’s hockey programs at Boston College, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Northeastern were watching with more than a casual interest.

“One thing we have to take into account is the ice is going to get chippy,” said UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh, who was an assistant coach for BC’s first two Fenway outings in 2010 and 2012. “The ice isn’t going to be what you’re used to in an indoor facility, so that’s what we’re going to have to manage.”

Boxborough native Cam Burke is a graduate transfer at BC, taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility to play for the Eagles after four years at Notre Dame. This will not be his first outdoor game, having played as a freshman at Notre Dame Stadium against Michigan just days after the Bruins played the 2019 Winter Classic there against the Blackhawks.

He knows the challenges it brings, as Notre Dame fell behind early that day and went on to lose the Wolverines.

“It’s almost become cliché at this point, but especially when you’re playing outdoors, no shot is a bad shot,” said Burke. “I remember maybe halfway through the first period we got scored on from the far blue line. We asked our goalie what he saw, and he said, ‘I didn’t see anything.’

“Especially with unsure weather conditions or ice conditions, it’s going to be really important just to simplify our game and get pucks and people to the net, and if we do that enough, I’m sure a few will bounce our way.”

Both squads in the nightcap will get reinforcements now that the World Junior Championship has concluded. Freshman forward Cutter Gauthier will be back for the Eagles, while UMass will be happy to see the return of freshman forward Kenny Connors and sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko.

The junior tournament wrapped up Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with the US defeating Sweden, 8-7, in overtime to take the bronze medal.

Gauthier leads BC is scoring despite missing four games this season, tallying 10 goals and 6 assists in 13 games. The fifth overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, Gauthier had a goal in Thursday’s game.

“His comment when he was leaving to go play at World Juniors was, ‘I’m going to be allowed to play at Fenway, right?’ ” said BC coach Greg Brown, who served as an assistant coach for the Eagles’ four previous appearances at Fenway. “I think as long as he’s back, we won’t be able to hold him off the ice. He’s really looking forward to it.”

Connors was named the US’ best player in the 6-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals, while Ufko led all defensemen in the tournament with 10 points on a goal and nine assists. With injuries leaving the Minutemen shorthanded along the blue line, Ufko’s return will be especially welcome in what has been a streaky season.

UMass jumped out to a fast start, beginning the year 5-0-1, including a sweep of defending national champion Denver to reach as high as No. 5 in the rankings, before dropping five in a row. The Minutemen enter the game having won two in a row, including a 3-0 win over Brown Tuesday.

BC struggled to a 2-4-1 start but has lost just twice in its last 10 games to move above .500.

NU and UConn are meeting for the first time this season, with the early game serving as a rematch of last year’s Hockey East semifinal, won by UConn, 4-1.

Pacing UConn, which has spent much of the season ranked in the top 10, is junior forward Ryan Tverberg with 10 goals and 10 assists. Junior defenseman Andrew Lucas, a transfer from Vermont, has 2 goals and 16 assists.

This will be Jerry Keefe’s first Frozen Fenway as head coach, having been an assistant for Northeastern’s three previous trips. His squad will be looking to turn the season around after dropping six of the last seven games. Senior captain Aidan McDonough leads NU with 12 goals and 13 assists. The Milton native is the active NCAA career leader in goals (58) and power-play goals (27).

“Everyone knows we need to be better and that we haven’t played our best hockey yet,” said McDonough. “The morale’s been awesome. I think that’s one of the most encouraging things. We’ve stuck together. If you came and watched us practice, you wouldn’t know what our record was. Guys are flying around, talking, laughing, having fun, competing, pushing each other.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend and trying to get our game going in the right direction.”

Both games will air on NESN. Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/redsox/tickets/events/frozenfenway.





