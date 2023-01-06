HS wrestling notebook: Ashland’s Patrick DesLauriers takes a calculating approach in making quick work of his opponents

The Ashland senior was one of two wrestlers to pin every one of his opponents at the prestigious, 87-team George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament. He was the only wrestler at the tourney to need less time than a regulation match to win all six of his bouts combined. He is off to a 16-0 start, all via fall, raising his career mark to 76-29.

Five minutes and 44 seconds. That’s how long it took Patrick DesLauriers to show all of New England that he’s coming for the 220-pound high school wrestling title.

“I started the day off just focusing on one match at a time,” DesLauriers said. “Before my finals match, I realized I pinned my way through the tournament, but that wasn’t my main focus. I just wanted to win that match and pinning was a cool way to do it.”

“He was second in All-States as a junior last year,” said Ashland coach Pete Zacchilli. “That was his coming out party last postseason. He took it to a new level with this tournament.”

What is especially stunning is how consistently DesLauriers has managed to improve.

Thrust into the fire at 182 pounds as a freshman, he finished 16-20 with a third-place finish at sectionals. After compiling a 14-1 mark during the COVID-shortened season of 2020, DesLauriers competed at 220 and went 30-8 (and was undefeated in dual meets) in his junior year before launching into an incredibly promising senior year with his impeccable start.

“Nothing more impressive than what he did [in Lowell],” Zacchilli said. “Some phenomenal wrestlers there. I don’t see us ever having a kid do what he did.”

DesLauriers, who started wrestling in third grade, is adept in his wrestling motion, his ability to move between moves and switching moves quickly.

“It takes some people a lot more thinking, but it comes naturally to me because of how long I’ve wrestled,” he said.

The mental side of competing is “probably the biggest change” to how DesLauriers has unlocked another level. He was subjected to a 1½-hour delay before he was cleared to compete in the Division 3 state tournament last year when he had to prove a birthmark was not a skin disease.. He wound up finishing fourth at states, but bounced back with a runner-up finish at All-States.

“It had to do with the really good support system we have at Ashland,” DesLauriers said. “We have a large coaching staff and they’re all there for you.”

When Zacchilli joined the varsity staff in 2014, the longstanding team was kept alive by a co-op with Keefe Tech. Zacchilli predictedthe Class of 2017 — who were freshmen at the time — would be the group to rebuild the Ashland wrestling community and restore it as a standalone program.

Nick Riordan, Michael Crupi, Jack Campion, Peter Treveloni, Larry Gillis, and Vincent Palumbo were up to the task. By the 2016-2017 season, they had enough wrestlers to form a standalone team, drawing depth from friends and teammates on Ashland’s football team. In 2015, Ashland formed a youth program, some of the members coming from the younger siblings of “The Founding Fathers of Ashland’s Rebuild,” as the six had come to be known.

Nick Crupi was one of the kids who joined. Matt Gillis also graduated in 2021, after delivering a fourth-place finish in New England. DesLauriers, Riordan’s stepbrother, has yet to put a bow on his brilliant senior year in the making.

“I knew he had it in him,” said Riordan, who compiled a 59-28 record at Ashland. “I think, for me, the biggest thing was a change from an attitude standpoint. He really grew up this year.”

Nick Riordan, who was 59-28 as an Ashland wrestler, said his stepbrother, Patrick DesLauriers (right) was "a much better wrestler than I was," he said. "He's calculated about his moves." Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Riordan has always seen his stepbrother, a football and wrestling captain, as a leader.

“He’s a cold wrestler, man,” Riordan said.” You watch out there, he wrestles and it’s over and done with. Some kids flaunt and wail. Patty is cold about it. He’s calculated about his moves. He’s a much better wrestler than I was. This year is the picture perfect, he’s got it in him. He’s just ballin’ out right now.”

For the Ashland wrestling program, DesLauriers represents not only one of the best wrestlers in their history, but the last pillar of an era. At the end of the season, wrestlers with ties to the seminal class of 2017 graduates will be gone from the roster.

“It’s kind of the passing of the torch here, those siblings all coming and going now,” Zacchilli said. “That wave of kids kind of ends with Patrick.”

Ashland senior captain Patrick DesLauriers (second from left) cheers on his teammates during a recent match against Norton. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Near falls

▪ Thursday’s dual meet between Triton and Salem was an emotional one. The host Vikings were fundraising to assist the family of senior Hailey Stone, who died Christmas Day from a rare form of leukemia.

Triton coach Shawn McElligott called the 51-29 victory his team’s best performance of a 7-1 start. Junior Lucas Bistany earned an overtime victory at 138. Senior Tony Sforza (285) and sophomore Anthony Navaroli(160) made comebacks from 9-2 and 9-0, respectively, to pin their opponents.

“It was definitely a little bit extra,” McElligott said. “I think all the kids felt that. You could see that extra bit of effort.”

Stone was a cheerleader, and two of her teammates from the fall sport are managers for the wrestling team.

“It was obvious that they were very engaged, and tonight, they organized the whole event,” said junior Douglas Aylward, who earned a second-period pin at 195. “They decorated the room in orange to raise awareness for leukemia [research]. It was good to do something and get the win, considering the connections on the team.”

Added McElligott: “The girls really wanted to go that extra mile to help the family out.”

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had surpassed its goal of $10,000, raising more than $16,000.

▪ Silver Lake (6-0), putting together its best season in two decades, defeated Plymouth North, 46-27, on Wednesday night.

Ten-year coach Wayne Reissfelder saw early promise with a 41-39 victory over perenially-strong Plymouth South on Dec. 12.

“We’re heading in the right direction with a win over a reputable program,” he said.

In 2004, Silver Lake split from its co-op with Pembroke. Reissfelder, a member of that team, said it took a while for the solo program to build up. The roster filled with athletes from other teams, but to reach the next level, they needed to focus on wrestling in the offseason, too.

Defending girls’ champion Lindsay Laws (160), senior Sydney Diauto (girls’ state runner-up at 106), and senior captain Gavin McKenna are leading the charge.

“Last year, we had some wrestlers who really dedicated time to improving their craft,” he said. “They did some offseason work, going to tournaments, club wrestling. The combination of the two have made us pretty successful this year.”





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.