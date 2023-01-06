Led by Trent Frederic, Bruins score three goals in third period to put the Kings on ice

LOS ANGELES — If a Gordie Howe hat trick is a goal, assist, and a fight, we might have to come up with something new for Trent Frederic.

As of Thursday, the Frederic hat trick is two third-period goals in 34 seconds and a second-period fight that gets a West Coast road trip off and running.

In the Bruins’ 5-2 win, Frederic established a career high in goals (nine). He deflected a Brandon Carlo point shot at 10:36 of the third and went backhand in front of the net to finish a nifty feed from Nick Foligno at 11:10.