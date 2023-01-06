Led by Trent Frederic, Bruins score three goals in third period to put the Kings on ice

LOS ANGELES — If a Gordie Howe hat trick is a goal, assist, and a fight, we might have to come up with something new for Trent Frederic.
As of Thursday, the Frederic hat trick is two third-period goals in 34 seconds and a second-period fight that gets a West Coast road trip off and running.
In the Bruins’ 5-2 win, Frederic established a career high in goals (nine). He deflected a Brandon Carlo point shot at 10:36 of the third and went backhand in front of the net to finish a nifty feed from Nick Foligno at 11:10.
Frederic, endearing himself to Bruins fans of all generations, also used his hands in a wild bout with Kings agitator Brendan (son of Claude) Lemieux, who had bowled over Charlie McAvoy earlier in the game.
Advertisement
David Pastrnak scored his 26th and 27th goals of the season, moving into fourth place on the goals list. Brad Marchand added the other goal for the Bruins (30-4-4), who remain atop the NHL standings.
Jeremy Swayman, still wearing his vintage-looking pads from the Winter Classic, was at his best in the third period, following a recent team-wide trend. He stopped 27 of 29 shots.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.