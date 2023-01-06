Mavericks waive Kemba Walker, possibly with an eye toward an expanded role for rookie Jaden Hardy

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy.

The former Celtics guard signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the New York Knicks. Walker played two seasons with the Celtics after spending his first eight NBA season in Charlotte.

The 20-year-old Hardy, who skipped college to play in the G League before the Mavs traded into the second round of last year’s draft to get him, scored 15 points in the second half of Thursday’s 124-95 loss to Boston.